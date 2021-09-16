Mooresville Painters’ Trailblaze Paints Unveils New Service

Mooresville, NC, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Trailblaze Paints has revealed plans to offer a new exterior commercial painting service in the Mooresville region.

As one of the highest-regarded painting contractors regionally, the company helps clients transform their homes into luxurious spaces.

If you live in the Mooresville and Lake Norman area, Trailblaze Paints is now actively rolling out its exterior commercial painting service, which helps clients deliver a jaw-dropping finish and a significant facelift to exteriors.

Their exterior service extends from vinyl and aluminum sidings to fending, stucco, brick, wood sidings, garage doors, patios and decks, and metal and railings.

Owner Jack Magee explained that Trailblaze’s exterior services begin with the preparation and, possibly the most important job. They begin with a high power pressure wash on the outside, which removes loose paint and any debris that may get in the new paint.

They then prime bare areas to ensure good adhesion of the brand new coat. After everything is taped and covered, they are ready to paint. After the painting is finished, they do a detailed inspection and thorough cleanup.

“We always check back in with our clients to ensure they are 100% satisfied with the results because we understand the importance of protecting their investments,” he added.

Exterior painting is quite different, though, on average, it has a full return value of over 141% of the initial cost paid.

The service can be completed quickly and efficiently thanks to Trailblaze Paints’ years of experience and first-hand knowledge of providing painting services for high-end homes that need the highest level of detail and attention.

Trailblaze works hard to maintain the highest standards from its licensed and trained paint professionals thru to the products they use, the painting process, and follow-up. “We don’t cut corners, and we communicate clearly with our clients with full transparency,” added Jack.

Trailblaze Paints comes highly recommended from clients who have given them five-star feedback. Kevin Register commented: “Beyond having knowledgeable team members to assist in the processes, Jack is a professional young man that takes his business to heart.

“I felt like he was more concerned in building a relationship than seeing how fast he could get to the bank with our deposit check. It was a very pleasant change to what I have dealt with in the past. The team’s attention to detail and obvious concern for working in a lived in environment was well worth not going with the cheapest quote. More than a contractor, we found a team of awesome individuals that we felt well great sharing our journey with.”

For more information, to obtain a quote or book an appointment with Tralblaze Paints:

Phone: (704) 402-0556

Email: admin@trailblazepaints.com

Website: https://trailblazepaintsnc.com/