UFC Competitor To Launch MMA Crypto Platform

Tokyo, Japan, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Japanese-run Fintech startup dCombat will launch its platform this fall. After having secured USD 100,000 in seed capital during a private fund raiser, dCombat is holding a public crowdsale of its own crypto token on the 20th of November, 2021.

With a highly innovative platform at its helm, the project creates a bridge between physical fighting sports and blockchain technology. The result is a content delivery platform that also functions as a betting and investing app. As the project is structured as a DAO, short for ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’, token holders are direct owners in the project. The app blurs the lines between financing, investing and production as well as content delivery. Users can both hold and stake their assets inside the platform while enjoying, financing and profiting from high-quality MMA content.

Moreover, token holders get to vote on the direction of the project. They are eligible to submit proposals, receive dividend payments and many other perks. This new approach to corporate structuring has proven effective especially in the fintech sector where commonly the international setting is often incompatible with a traditional incorporation. As owners become more involved in the investments they hold, constant improvement becomes an incentive on its own. As a comparison, the similarly structured exchange ShapeShift took the leap of dissolving its physical incorporation to become a DAO – with great success. This is proof that the DAO structure solves many of the issues inherent in traditional corporate structures. Investors should take note because DAO’s will become more commonplace as the crypto world becomes more mainstream.

A LONG TIME IN THE MAKING

After several years in development, dCombat is now set to raise funds for its completion before opening the platform to the public. Deemed a new paradigm in online sports, this much anticipated bridge between blockchain tech and extreme sports has been long over due. The effort will both close the rift between the audience and athletes, and make financial stakes all the more immediate in that fighters and viewers become stakeholders in the same venture.

Equipped with an innovative content delivery system, the platform will revolutionize MMA and online sports as a whole. The project’s back-end is based on blockchain technology, which serves to make price manipulation near impossible. Moreover, thanks to the deterministic nature of public ledger technology, copyrights can’t be evaded and owners’ rights are protected at all times.

FAVORING BINANCE OVER ETHEREUM

With a fixed token supply of 1,000,000,000, the ICO is set to sell out quickly. After much deliberation, the developers decided to deploy the token on the Binance Smart Chain instead of Ethereum. This move serves to lower transaction costs and to speed up the completion of trades considerably. Priced at BNB (Binance Coin) 0.00012, which at the time of writing roughly equals USD 0.05, the token is positioned at an ideal entry price for early adopters.

TOKENIZED COMPANY SHARES

The smart contract does not implement a decimal, which means that one token remains one token, regardless of price. Practically speaking, dCombat tokens will trade more like traditional shares. This makes them more straightforward for new and old investors alike.

EXPECTED TO SELL OUT FAST

The dCombat token is expected to sell out fast once the ICO starts on the 20th of November. The crowdsale will be open until the 24th of December. Post-ICO analysis pegs the trading value at around USD 0.50, which means early investors can expect a wholesome return. This positions the ICO in a category of its own as the asset is bound to keep growing over time. Moreover, rumors of a larger acquisition loom large and give small time investors all the more reason to get in early.

AMBITIOUS LIVE LAUNCH EVENT

In keeping with the project’s ambitious outlook, a live match is to be held in July 2022 to kick off the launch. Slightly off grid, the place of reckoning is tentatively set in Tbilisi, Georgia and will be attended by a number of VIP guests from surrounding countries. Every token holder is eligible to receive a ticket that is delivered as an NFT, which is short for Non-Fungible Token. This is a type of digital asset whose authenticity cannot be faked. That’s why the project chose NFTs as the ideal digital version of match tickets.

NFTs can be traded on the platform’s marketplace and are held in high regard among digital asset collectors.

BIGGEST AIRDROP OF THE YEAR

In addition to its ICO, dCombat is holding one of the biggest airdrops this year. No less that 2 million Dollars worth of tokens are available to anybody wishing to participate in the airdrop. The campaign is Twitter-based and anybody with an account can join. More information is available at https://dcombat.zone

The ICO can be followed on the project’s website at https://dcombat.zone

The ICO + Airdrop dates are: November 20 – December 24, 2021

###