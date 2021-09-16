Express Entry Consultants in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ace Migration services based out of Dubai strives to help you plan and execute your immigration end to end.

We excel in understanding our client needs and cater to all kinds of visas across Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

All of our immigration consultants in Dubai give utmost priority to the quality of services provided to our clients.

Ace Migration Services is a registered immigration consultancy with regulated authorities, Canadian ICCRC and MARA in Australia SRA for UK.

Canada is one of the world’s most energetic multi-social nations. Canada’s security, multi-cultureless, social administrations, and inviting society make it one of the world’s principal objections for movement. It also offers a selective migration by speculation that permits business people to acquire residency by firing up an independent company in Canada or picking business movement to Canada by securing a current business. Many questions come across to everyone’s mind when they think of Canada Migration, such as How to get permanent residency for Canada from Dubai or UAE?

EXPRESS ENTRY PROGRAM

Express Entry gives a pathway to a perpetual home for talented laborers in Canada or abroad. For likely gifted unfamiliar laborers, Express Entry will bring about quick preparing seasons of a half year or less.

ELIGIBILITY

The applicant under Express Entry Program must meet the following criteria:

– Age up to 36 years

– Experience minimum 2years

– Education -bachelor’s degree

PROVINCIAL IMMIGRATION PROGRAM

Provincial Immigration Program is designed to be flexible and accessible, providing direct Permanent Residency. The program is for the main applicant and his family. . Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) select immigrants based on the criteria of individual provinces. In the provincial nominee program (PNP) system, the province has the right to allow an eligible skilled worker with a nomination to help them meet their economic needs. All the provinces will have their streams and requirements, which the applicant needs to qualify for receiving the nomination.

Requirements

Detailed CV of the applicant and spouse

Work experience 3 years preferable

IELTS is mandatory for both applicant and spouse

Many questions come across to everyone’s mind when they think of Canada Migration, such as How to get permanent residency for Canada from Dubai or UAE? If you are interested in migrating to Canada, don’t forget to register for the free assessment by Ace Migration Services. The process is simple and straightforward and will only take you a minute. Also, our comprehensive support and track record can be seen clearly from the many testimonials for our services.