High Tensile Fasteners – Premium quality manufactured by Ananka Fasteners

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ananka Fasteners is a prominent High Tension Fasteners Manufacturer in India, offering a diverse range of high tensile fasteners in a variety of sizes, grades, and scales. When compared to a conventional bolt, nut, or screw, high tensile bolts, nuts, or screws have a higher tensile strength. The majority of high-tensile bolts, screws, and fasteners on the market are blackish-colored alloys.

Metal fasteners are divided into two types: those that provide a permanent bond and those that require a releasable or sliding bond. The first group includes screws, nuts & bolts, rivets, retaining rings, and clamps. Quick-release couplers and clamps, which are intended to be removed at a specific time, and pins, which allow relative movement of secured pieces, are examples of non-permanent fasteners.

Due to the ease with which they may be added and uninstalled as needed, threaded fasteners are among the most widely utilised for assembling components. Bolts, screws, and studs are the three basic types of threaded fasteners.

Bolts have a head (typically a hex head) on one end and are threaded on the other. To keep them in place, they’re usually utilised with a nut (and occasionally a washer).

Screws are similar to bolts in that one end has a head and the other has a thread. Screws are commonly used to screw into an internally threaded hole, which is the main distinction. Screws come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including Cap Screws, Machine Screws, and Woodscrews.

Studs are threaded on both ends, and therefore have no head. They are used to join two components with internally threaded holes together.

Metal fasteners must be sturdy enough to withstand heavy loads. Powder metallurgy or casting procedures can be used to make them in various circumstances. Many types of metal fasteners contain iron, however titanium is increasingly being used in applications where strength and light weight must be matched.

We manufacture fasteners in a wide range of materials like Inconel, Monel, Incoloy, Hastelloy, Carbon steel and Stainless steel to name a few.

