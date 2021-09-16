Innominds positioned as ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

San Jose, CA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact and vision and capability.

The assessment evaluates 31 engineering service providers, features them on the PEAK Matrix®, and shares insights on enterprise sourcing considerations, and the engineering services market.

“With our full-cycle product engineering DNA and platform-led approach, we have been building strong software, digital transformation products, and superior digital customer experiences that enable our clients to realize business outcomes. We are, therefore, thrilled that our software development competency, vision, and market impact are being well recognized by Everest Group,” said Divakar Tantravahi, CEO, Innominds.

The Services PEAK Matrix® evaluation’s dimensions for vision and capability include the vision and strategy the company has for its clients, the depth and breadth of its services portfolio, its innovation and investment in the enabling areas (such as technology IP), and delivery footprint. The market impact dimension assesses market adoption (includes YoY growth, number of clients, revenue base, and deal values, among others), portfolio mix, and value delivered.

“Globally, software-led digital capabilities are propelling customers to scale new heights and attain market leadership. Over the years, Innominds has been co-creating superior software products for diverse global companies ranging from startups to market leaders. Our DNA as a deep tech company is ensuring enterprises, ISVs, OEMs, and ODMs realize their ‘Digital Next’ vision. Our unique capability to offer an integrated software product engineering, digital experience, device engineering, AI, and analytics expertise backed by a platform-led approach, is helping businesses get to market faster, take advantage of the power of the Cloud and helping them stay innovative, ” says Sairam Vedam, CMO, Innominds.

The assessment highlights the context of the current pandemic-disrupted business environment in which enterprises need more strategic support from engineering service providers for speed-to-market with customer-experienced software products.

The Services PEAK Matrix® recognition for Innominds comes on the heels of another report of Everest Group last year — Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020: The Transformational Leap in Cyber-physical Convergence — in which Innominds was listed as a ‘Major Contender’ in the Managed Services and Support Services space within Industry 4.0 Services.