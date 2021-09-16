Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Revenues to expand 1,000.1 million USD by 2023

As per report “Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market by Provider, Application (Licensing & Rights Management, Digital Advertising, Smart Contracts, Content Security, Online Gaming, Payments), Enterprise Size, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, published by MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market to grow from USD 51.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,000.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the blockchain technology for various applications in the media, advertising, and entertainment vertical and growing demand to eliminate intermediaries between content creator and end-users are expected to drive the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market.

Browse 41 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 139 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market by Provider, Application (Licensing & Rights Management, Digital Advertising, Smart Contracts, Content Security, Online Gaming, Payments), Enterprise Size, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market to grow from USD 51.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,000.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of blockchain technology for various applications in the media vertical and the utilization of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to drive the market growth. The lack of regulatory standardization and integration with legacy systems are anticipated to affect the adoption of the blockchain technology, which, in tur, could restrain the market growth.

“The application provider segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

By providers, the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market is segmented into application, middleware, and infrastructure. Blockchain-enabled applications change the distribution and production of content, help prevent illegal file sharing, and enable transparent rights managment for media, advertising, and entertainment market players.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the APAC region, global as well as domestic enterprises are investing in the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market. Increasing incidents of data piracy in the media, advertising, and entertainment vertical are expected to drive the adoption of blockchain solutions. The region has also emerged as a potential market that provides lucrative opportunities for the leading players in the market.

The blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market report encompasses the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors based on their product offerings and business strategies. Major vendors in the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Digital Currency Group (US), Bitfury Group (US), Factom (US), Guardtime (Estonia), BRAINBOY (Germany), ARK (US), Auxesis (India), Synereo (Israel), NYIAX (US), MetaX (US), BTL (Canada), Voise (Canada), UJo (US), BigchainDb (Germany), Bloq (US), Clearcoin (US), iProdoos (US), Current (US), and Decent (Switzerland).

