Demand for Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market to Record a 5.7% CAGR Through 2028

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at Fact.MR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market.

Increased interest of neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers in providing technologically-integrated and high-end solutions mirrors the healthcare sector’s inclination toward value-based care. Innovative technology offerings of new neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers coupled with their attractive pricing has compelled major companies in expanding their product portfolio for meeting the requirement of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Recent Fact.MR report envisages the neonatal monitoring equipment market to record a steady 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2028). Over 1,070,000 neonatal monitoring equipment are pegged to be sold worldwide by 2028-end.

Prominent players operating in the market such as Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and others, are upgrading their portfolio to make it cost-effective, maintain hospital-to-home point-of-care (PoC) continuum, and incorporate value-added services.

Segment-wise analysis & insights on neonatal monitoring equipment market has been offered that enables readers to gain accurate and transparent insights. The report has branched the neonatal monitoring equipment market in terms of product type, modality, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, key segments include,

Ventilator

Pulse Oximeter

Capnography Meter

Cardiorespiratory Monitor

Bilirubinometer

EEG Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Based on modality, key segments include,

Portable Devices

Transportable Devices

Standalone Devices

Based on end-user, key segments include,

Hospitals

Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users

Based on region, key segments include,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Hospitals Focusing on Family-Centered Neonatal Care Offerings

Hospitals across the globe are entering into partnership with leading neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers, in bid to offer family-centered neonatal care of highest quality. Developing advanced NICUs at their core, hospitals are focusing on the provision of supportive, and safe environment for accommodating ongoing family contact, and reducing neonatal stress. These instances point at increased demand for various neonatal equipment, and monitoring equipment are no exception. With the forecast value share of nearly 40% by 2028-end, hospitals will continue to lead the neonatal monitoring equipment market.

