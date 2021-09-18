Technology Advancement in Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The refrigeration insulation material market size is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025. Growing demand for both refrigeration equipment for industrial and commercial sectors has put a significant impact on the market. The global population is growing at 1.1% each year, and the industrial activity grew by 3.2% in 2017, as per OECD. These factors have had a significant influence on the global industrial production, which has boosted the market for refrigeration insulation materials. The demand for food is also growing along with growing population. This raises the importance of food preservation and food security, further giving a boost to the refrigeration insulation market

The players in the refrigeration insulation materials market are mainly concentrating on new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

The growth of the refrigeration insulation materials market has been influenced primarily by the increased emphasis on insulation for energy conservation, especially in the EU, and new product launches that took place between 2018 and 2019. Armacell (Germany), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group Plc (Ireland), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Etex (Belgium), Isover (France), BASF SE (Germany), Kflex (Italy), and Aspen Aerogel (US) have adopted organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. These companies are also highly focused on regional expansions.

Armacell is the largest player in the refrigeration insulation materials market. The company is developing its business via expansion in countries such as APAC and the Middle East. It mainly focuses on channel selling and expansion to strengthen its position in the market. The company is also focusing on new product developments. It also utilizes partnerships to increase its market share.

Kingspan is one of the major manufacturers of refrigeration insulation materials. The company is focusing on expansion as well as acquisition strategies. It has maintained a very strong global presence through its global acquisition strategy. The company also caters to a wide range of insulation materials and also focuses on material development and innovation. The company acquired four different companies between 2017 and 2019

Johns Manville launched MinWool-1200 in the form of pipe to meet the industry demand for water-resistant insulation pipe. This innovation provides corrosion-free insulation. Kflex has also employed expansion strategies to remain a prominent player in the market. It has opened a new production site in Vietnam to support the growing demand from the Asian market. It also recently enhanced their Polish factory by adding in a new polyethylene plant.

