Non-Destructive Testing Market Demand and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2027

The global non-destructive testing market size is anticipated to account for USD 24.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million insights. Further, it is projected that the market would witness 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing manufacturing activities across the globe. Emerging countries, in particular, witnessing considerable rise in construction and manufacturing activities.

By detecting the fault in the components, NDT reduces the chances of failure to the end-product. By eliminating the faults beforehand, this method helps in speeding up the project’s completion. Introduction of technically advanced testing methods is further anticipated to supplement market growth.

Ultrasonic equipment is projected to register significant growth over the forecast duration owing to their easy handling capacity and ability to detect the fault with precision. This technique is projected to be deployed in the manufacturing industry on a large scale.

North America accounted for the highest share in the market in 2019, primarily because of the presence of the NDT training centers, easy availability of skilled workforce and rapidly growing manufacturing and oil & gas industries. Besides, Asia Pacific, owing to the increasing demand from China and India, would register the maximum growth over the next seven years.

Some of the companies for Non-Destructive Testing market are:

Sonatest Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Yxlon International, Bureau Veritas, Olympus Corp, Zetec Inc., Fischer Technologies Inc., Duemme SpA and Ashtead Technology

