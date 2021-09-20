How have Hygiene Concerns Elevated Demand for Antiseptics & Disinfectants

Companies in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Despite the growing popularity of disposable medical products, antiseptic and disinfectant products hold high sales possibilities. Some reusable medical equipment, such as scissors and pliers, require frequent sterilization, which is driving the demand for disinfectants in the healthcare industry. Sales are also projected to gather strength in the hospitality industry to boost customer experience, and, in turn, increase their retention rate. On the development side, ease of receiving FDA approval widens the innovation bandwidth of manufacturers, which is leading to high product efficiency.

Based on a robust research approach, an exclusive study published by Fact.MR projects that, the antiseptic and disinfectant market will expand at a healthy CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of the report have segmented the antiseptic and disinfectant market into key categories to study the market at a granular level. Crucial segments considered while estimating the growth of the antiseptic and disinfectant market include:

Product Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohols

Aldehydes

Phenolic Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Iodine

Silver

Others End User Healthcare Providers

Commercial Users

Domestic Users

Market Players Generate Significant Revenue from Healthcare Facilities

The strong market hold of established players such as 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, and STERIS PLC turn the antiseptic and disinfectant market oligopolistic in nature. Cardinal Health holds ~48% of the 80% share accounted by leading players. The company primarily relies on established as well as emerging healthcare facilities for revenue generation.

Another leading player, 3M Company, accounts for ~20% of the share held by these players in the antiseptic and disinfectant market, as it is scrambling towards developing countries such as China and India, which hold high sales potential. Besides expansion in overseas territories, the development of sophisticated products for advanced medical devices remains a winning strategy for this player to close sales in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Expansion of application segments of antiseptic and disinfectant products in the food industry is projected to offer new revenue channels for players in the antiseptic and disinfectant market. On the backdrop of this influence, regional and local players are experimenting with different chemical compositions to develop effective solutions.

