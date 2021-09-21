London, UK, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Crowd Reviews Partnered with Pulsus to Announce: Unleash the Enigma in Neurorehabilitation through NEUROREHABILITATION 2022.

Pulsus Group hosts the 35th World Congress for Neurorehabilitation (Neurorehabilitation 2022) that discusses the new paradigm approach to probe every single element in Neuroscience & Neurology. Neurorehabilitation 2022 focuses on many interactive scientific sessions on different types of Neuro Disorders as well as various diagnostic and therapeutic advancements in this field. It also provides an opportunity to showcase your ingenuity to the Neurorehabilitation 2022 will be organized around the theme “Determination of various approaches in the field of Neurorehabilitation” on June 03- 04, 2022.

The major focus on the Conference includes about Advancements and breakthroughs in the fields of Neuroscience and Neurology, Latest uses of Neuroscience & Neurorehabilitation Medicines, Advances in Neuroscience Engineering: Emerging trends in Neuroscience Nursing, Advancements in Diagnostic & Therapeutic areas of Neuroscience and Neurorehabilitation, Future directions in Neurorehabilitation and many more.

The attendees of the Congress will enjoy special events and lectures featuring expertise in the field. It is a perfect platform for Neurologists, Neuro Surgeons, Neuro scholars, Psychologists, research scholars, University Professors, industrial professionals and student delegates from Neuroscience and Neurology sectors to explore every single element in Neuroscience. Neurorehabilitation 2022 will also provide an excellent opportunity for the budding scientists and young researchers through its special initiatives like Young Researcher Forum, Poster Presentation, B2B and Scientific Meetings.

All the papers to be presented in Neurorehabilitation 2022 will be published in ASEAN Journal of Psychiatry Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease & Parkinsonism, Neurological Disorders.

Conference Highlights:

100+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

30+ Plenary Speakers

5+ Exhibitors

18 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

Statistics:

More than six million people lost their life because of stroke each year; over 80% of these deaths take place in under developed and developing countries.

The global Neurological disorder market value $2.9 billion in 2016 is ready to achieve $14.8 Billon, increasing at a Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) of 8%, across the 7 Million by 2026 consistent with world information, an acknowledged leader in providing business info and analytics Alzheimer’s disease is that the most common style of dementia.

Neurological Disorders are often considered disease of affluence, but about 70% of Neurological Disorders occur in low- and middle-income countries.

According to United Nations agency 47.5 million people have Neurological disorders and each year 7.7 million new cases square measure showing. By 2030 total cases of Neurological Disorder is expected to be 75.6 million and virtually triple by 2050 to one hundred thirty-five million.

Neurological Diseases percentage 60-70 you look after cases in Neuroscience & Dementia and second most common condition of dementedness is tube-shaped structure Neurological Disorders that adds Two Hundreds of cases everywhere the globe.

If you are interested to know more about the Congress,

Contact:

Thomas Albert

Tel.: +44-2039669115

Email: neurorehablitation@meetingsemail.com

Website: https://neurorehabilitation.conferenceseries.com/