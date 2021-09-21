Pro Marketer Lays Down the Most Effective Ways to Optimize Your WordPress Website for the Search Engine

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — As a business owner, you might be focussing on several different areas. Whether it’s promoting your services, informing readers, or selling your products, there is one thing that you always wish to be more of. It’s having as many eyes on your products and services as possible. In simple words, the greater your visitors, the easier it is for you to create and have a loyal audience base. In the fast-paced digital world of today, it can be confusing for entrepreneurs to figure out where to begin the process of getting more audience.

Well, there are numerous ways to drive traffic to your website. Search engine optimization or SEO is hands down one of the most powerful ones. It refers to a set of tactics and strategies that are geared toward enabling your web pages to rank higher. It, in turn, enhances the visibility of your site and imparts many long-term gains to your business.

If you have a WordPress website, there are many ways by which you can improve its SEO. Even if you don’t possess any prior experience in this domain, there are specific ways by which you can facilitate it to ran higher. Here are some of the best methods for you to follow.

Boost the speed of your website – Any visitor coming to your site will get annoyed if it takes beyond three seconds to load. The bad loading speed of your WordPress website makes a wrong impression on both the visitor and on Google. Remember that the search engine has a policy of penalizing slow sites. It’s essential for you to then to monitor your site’s loading speed. Today, you have various tools for this purpose. In fact, you can use Google Analytics itself to check the speed. It is effortless to operate and provides you with many valuable data about your website.

Optimize the WordPress website for mobile use – More than desktop, people today use their mobile phones to browse online. As phones become better and the popularity of voice search grows, mobile browsing will only become more pervasive. To make your WordPress website rank higher, you need to optimize it for mobile. The easiest way to do it is by implementing a mobile-friendly WordPress theme.

Redirect all thin content – Thin content refers to content that is less than 300 words in length. This kind of content does not impart any value to your visitors. You don’t want to fill your site with deadweight pages. It’s better to optimize it by deleting these content pieces so that your site begins to perform even better. A word of caution here. If your WordPress site is an eCommerce store, then you might find it challenging to recognize thin content. Here, you need to be careful and not mistakenly eliminate any helpful content.

Check whether your images have alt images – A lot of people perform an image search on Google. In fact, it makes up for 10.1 percent of all search traffic. If you want to direct some of that traffic to your WordPress site, then an easy way is to add alt text to your pictures. You will also gain another advantage in this way. Google makes use of alt text to discover the page topic. Your website can thus appear on non-image searches as well if you add alt text to the images in it. Use a tool like Screaming Frog to first recognize those images that do not have an alt text. Afterwards, add alt text in them.

Pay attention to your site’s internal linking and navigation structure – Google pays much weight to the well-linked pages on your WordPress site. The more internal links you have, the better it is for your website’s ranking. Ensure that you have clean website navigation and don’t link over five to fifteen of your most essential pages. If you don’t know which pages are essential, just take a look at your web analytics. Identify those which get the maximum amount of traffic. Here is a pro tip to increase the ranking of a particular page quickly. Just put a greater number of internal links that point to that specific page.

Select your hosting provider wisely – The hosting provider you choose will be crucial for your website’s SEO. The host you select impacts the proportion of downtime that your website experiences. It also affects the physical distance between visitors and servers. Choose a reliable host that has a good reputation. If you find that your current host isn’t meeting these criteria, then consider changing them.

Choose a good plugin – If you just created your WordPress website, you may be somewhat unfamiliar with plugins. These small add-on software help you to add new features to your website. Today, there’s a WordPress plugin that can help you do practically anything that you want with your site. There are numerous plugins that are created to enhance your website’s SEO. These plugins can perform various functions, like helping you enhance your site’s ranking to create a site map. One of the best ones is YoastSEO. Other similar ones include Rank Math, All in One SEO Pack, The SEO Framework, and Squirrely SEO.

8. Make use of the heading tag – You can see the heading tags in the settings of your WordPress editor. If you want the search engines to make sense of your content, then it’s essential for you to use such formatting options. Headings make your content easier to comprehend, the search engine crawlers also use them to see the way the content on your page is organized. So, use the headings option consistently.

Although there are many other ways to improve the SEO of your WordPress website, getting started with these will help you notice a significant difference. If you are a business based in Toronto and need help optimizing your SEO website, don’t hesitate to reach out to an SEO company Toronto professional.

