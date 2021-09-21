MI Express Primary Care Introduces Medical Weight Loss

Canton, MI, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — MI Express Primary Care, a prominent primary healthcare center in Canton, MI, has recently partnered with the Center for Medical Weight Loss to launch a new weight loss program.

MI Express Primary Care – Medical Weight Loss

Obesity and its related health consequences are a common problem in the U.S. To effectively treat obesity and help patients achieve their weight loss goals, MI Express Primary Care is now providing medical weight loss. These customized plans will be developed based on the patient’s body metabolism, health profile, and the severity of obesity.

The personalized medically supervised weight loss treatments from MI Express Care focus on a patient’s overall health and are safer than several trending one-size-fits-all fad diets. These treatments are focused on targeting the root cause of weight gain and offer the appropriate treatment and guidance.

The lead physician of MI Express Primary Care, Dr. Umayr Azimi, M.D., will supervise each patient’s weight loss journey. Dr. Azimi is certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine and performed further obesity training through the Columbia/Cornell Obesity Medicine training program. By partnering with the Center for Medical Weight Loss, he can provide customized plans and improve outcomes for patients.

Benefits of Medical Weight Loss Programs

A board-certified doctor in obesity medicine oversees all programs.

Dr. Azimi guides patients using evidence-based medicine to achieve their desired weight goals.

A holistic approach to obesity and medical care.

Personalized weight loss plans include nutrition, exercise routine, medication, etc.

“People don’t often think to work with a physician when it comes to losing weight,” says Dr. Azimi. “But it’s one of the best ways to understand the root cause of your weight gain and to keep the weight off long-term.”

Treatment options provided in the program:

Healthy Weight Screening and Customized Plan: A weight loss plan is developed depending on the patient’s current weight, blood pressure, and other risk factors. The treatment combines nutrition, exercise routines, and behavioral counseling.

Lipotropic Injectables: These injectables directly deliver nutrients to the body’s tissues ensuring an accurate medication dose and the complete absorption of the active ingredients. These lipotropic fat-burning ingredients aid the patient’s body in turning fat into energy.

Vitamin Cocktail Injectables: These injectables combine different vitamins and minerals. Each component focuses on a specific role in weight loss and management, e.g., fat burning, enhancing energy, immunity, etc.

About MI Express Primary Care

Led by its Medical Director, Dr. Umayr Azimi, MD, MI Express Primary Care provides a comprehensive approach to wellness and disease management. Whether it’s general screenings, weight loss, tips on preventive health, or managing chronic diseases, MI Express Primary Care is a practice that you can trust.