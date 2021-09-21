September Offers by Aesthetics International for Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring & Various Other Procedures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aesthetics International has recently announced discounts and offers on various non-invasive procedures, valid for the month of September only. The leading center for plastic and cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures now offers the original HydraFacial at rates as low as AED 722.

Other face rejuvenation treatments available at discounted rates on Aesthetics International are:

  • Infini Microneedling (Face and neck with PRP/mesotherapy at AED 3000
  • HydraFacial + Broadband Light at AED 999
  • HydraFacial + Revlite Laser at AED 999
  • HydraFacial + SkinCeuticals Peel at AED 999
  • Deep Cleansing Facial + Mesotherapy at AED 999
  • Fire and Ice Peel + Aquagold Microneedling at AED 1890
  • Dermamelan Peel + 2 Home Care Products at AED 3502
  • Cosmelan Peel + 2 Home Care Products at AED 2652
  • 3 Sessions of PRP (Vampire Facial) on Face and Neck at AED 3500

Apart from skin rejuvenation treatments, a discount on an effective hair loss treatment (PRP Hair) is also offered by the clinic. Three sessions of this treatment, in combination with 1 session of mesotherapy, are available at AED 3100.

Those seeking non-invasive body contouring treatment can get CoolSculpting at discounted rates. Two small cycles of CoolSculpting are available at AED 3675, while the rate of two large cycles is AED  5775. 2 cycles for smooth outer thighs and mini-double chin are also available at AED 4410 and AED 3885, respectively. The price of 5 sessions of VelaShape, another popular body contouring procedure, is AED 5000. It includes full thighs front and back.

Following are the details of laser hair removal discounts:

  • Full Face at AED 1260
  • Full Bikini at AED 1417
  • Full Arms at 1417
  • Full Legs at 2400

Each treatment includes three sessions.

All the treatments and procedures available at Aesthetics International are performed by a team of experienced doctors, led by Dr. Jaffer Khan.

About Aesthetics International

Aesthetics International is a top-rated cosmetic and plastic surgery clinic in Dubai. Maintaining high professional standards of care and practice, the clinic offers a huge range of invasive and non-invasive treatments, performed for both medical and aesthetic purposes by a team of the most qualified and experienced doctors and surgeons.  

Media Contact:

Aesthetics International
+971 4 384 5600
info@aesthetics.ae

Originally published at : https://aesthetics.ae/september-offers-skin-rejuvenation-body-contouring-various-other-procedures/

