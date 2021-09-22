Types of Butterfly Valves Commonly Used in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — A butterfly valve is a type of valve that controls or isolates the flow of a fluid. The closing mechanism is a rotating disc.

A butterfly valve is a member of the quarter-turn valve family. When the disc is turned a quarter turn, the valve is fully open or closed. The “butterfly” is a metal disc that is attached to a rod. When the valve is closed, the disc rotates to entirely block the route.

When the valve is fully open, the disc is turned a quarter turn, allowing nearly unfettered fluid circulation. To throttle flow, the valve can also be opened progressively.

There are various types of butterfly valves, each designed for certain pressure and application. The pressure rating of the zero-offset butterfly valve, which exploits the flexibility of rubber, is the lowest. The high-performance double offset butterfly valve, which is utilised in somewhat higher-pressure systems, is offset from the disc seat and body seal centre lines (offset one) and the bore centre line (offset two) (offset two). During operation, this causes a cam action to pull the seat out of the seal, resulting in less friction than the zero offset design and a lower tendency to wear.

The triple offset butterfly valve is ideally suited for high-pressure systems. The disc seat contact axis is shifted in this valve, which essentially eliminates sliding contact between disc and seat. The seat of a triple offset valve is composed of metal so that it can be machined to obtain a bubble-tight shut-off when in contact with the disc.

Types of Butterfly Valves:

● Concentric butterfly valves:

A robust rubber seat with a metal disc is used in this type of valve.

● Doubly-eccentric butterfly valves:

They are also known as high-performance butterfly valves or double-offset butterfly valves. Various materials are also used to manufacture seats and discs.

● Triply-eccentric butterfly valves:

They are also known as triple-offset butterfly valves. The manufactured seats are usually laminated or made of solid metal.

● Wafer-style butterfly valve:

The wafer style butterfly valve is intended to maintain a seal against bi-directional pressure differentials in order to prevent backflow in unidirectional flow systems. There are several ways to achieve this, including utilising a tightly fitting seal.

● Lug-style butterfly valve:

Threaded inserts are located on both sides of the valve body in lug-style valves. As a result, they can be placed into a system with just two sets of bolts and no nuts. The valve is fitted between two flanges with a different set of bolts for each flange. This configuration allows either side of the pipe system to be detached without disrupting the other.

In general, a lug-style butterfly valve used in dead-end service has a lower pressure rating. A lug-style butterfly valve positioned between two flanges, for example, has a pressure rating of 1,000 kPa (150 psi). In dead-end service, the same valve with one flange has a 520 kPa (75 psi) rating. Due to their great chemical and solvent resistance, as well as their high temperature resistance (200°C), they are a very flexible solution.

● Rotary valve:

Rotary valves are a type of butterfly valve that is used mostly in the powder processing industry. The butterfly, rather than being flat, has pockets. When closed, it functions just like a butterfly valve and is extremely tight. However, when it is in rotation, the pockets allow for the falling of a predetermined amount of solids, making the valve suited for gravity dosing of bulk items. Valves with a diameter of fewer than 300 millimeters are pneumatically controlled with a 180 degree back and forth rotation.