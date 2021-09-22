Redpoint Tallahassee Makes Student Living Comfortable

2021-09-22

Tallahassee, Florida, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tallahassee is pleased to announce they make student living more comfortable for individuals attending FSU. The off-campus housing community provides everything students need to enjoy the college lifestyle they want.

Students living at Redpoint Tallahassee can choose floor plans, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom options to share with friends or find new roommates through the roommate matching service. The cottages create a neighborhood atmosphere close to campus with furniture packages available. Rent for each cottage includes Internet access, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to community amenities.

Redpoint Tallahassee features a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with a swim-up movie screen, grilling stations, sand volleyball courts, gaming lounges, and more. Students can also attend social events held throughout the year and bring their friends. The student living community is pet-friendly.

Anyone interested in learning about comfortable student housing can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tallahassee website or by calling 1-850-361-8000.

About Redpoint Tallahassee: Redpoint Tallahassee is an off-campus student housing community located close to the FSU campus. Students can room with friends and pay a per-person rate with everything included. The community was built with affordable housing in mind.

Company: Redpoint Tallahassee
Address: 2636 Mission Road
City: Tallahassee
State: FL
Zip code: 32304
Telephone number: 1-850-361-8000

