HoduSoft announces customer support software for e-commerce sector

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Leading VoIP software maker HoduSoft today announced the launch of omnichannel contact center software HoduCC for the e-commerce sector. The specially-designed contact center software is suitable for e-commerce players who experience high volume customer contact over multiple channels.

“HoduCC brings agility in contact center operations with omnichannel customer mapping at all times for the e-commerce industry. We have taken into cognizance the special needs of the e-commerce players to design a software that suitably matches their needs, company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said about the announcement today.

HoduCC is an innovative customer support software with features such as Voice, Video, Email, SMS, Live Chat that support secure, intelligent, and advanced communication needs of the e-commerce contact center operators. The software also has modern auto dialers for automating tasks such as the predictive dialer, progressive dialer and preview dialer. With a host of in-built and add-on tools and integrations, HoduCC is an ideal solution for remote, hybrid, or work from home models.

“Today most of us have moved to online shopping, due to the convenience and ease offered by e-commerce. Our contact center software fills in the need for proactive customer communication support in the hyper-competitive and dynamic marketplace,” he added.

The e-commerce players mostly witness a high volume and low margins. Customers evaluate the companies based on response time, multi-channel communication, ease of use and self-service. HoduCC is the complete customer support software to meet customer expectations and automate contact center operations for higher productivity.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

https://hodusoft.com

For media enquiries:

Name : Kartik Khambhati

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Phone:+1-707-708-4638

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12886416-hodusoft-announces-customer-support-software-for-commerce-sector.html