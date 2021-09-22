Top 5 Wedding Banquets in Kolkata – Orko’s Suggestion

Kolkata, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — The demand for fully furnished and visually appealing wedding banquets is increasing in Kolkata. The new requirement for a perfect wedding venue is having an open green enclosure with air-conditioned rooms. Nowadays, most of the wedding banquets in Kolkata are set in big apartment-style. It is quite difficult to successfully find banquets with open green spaces. Kolkata’s newest online utility directory – Orko’s Appointment has done some research and suggests some of the best wedding venues in Kolkata.

On top five, the name that comes under Orko’s suggestion is the Ibrah Banquet, which is situated near Eliot road, Taltala. Located in the heart of Kolkata, this banquet would be suitable for people both from the south and north of Kolkata. As a banquet hall in Kolkata, it is well-reputed for its spacious setting and suitable location. The charges are affordable too. Not only for weddings, but anniversaries, birthdays, engagements and other event celebrations, this banquet would be perfect.

On top four, we suggest the name should be Calcutta Boating and Hotel Resorts. The place would be an exquisite choice because of the royal ambiance the venue offers. Open wide entrance with palace-like Banquet – Calcutta Boating and Hotel Resorts are for those who dream of having a grand wedding. The location is near Topsia. Hence, for the south Kolkata people, it would be a great choice. Especially, for the residents of Ballygunj, Gariahath, Ruby, Kasba, and Park Circus, this banquet hall in Kolkata, is the most preferred one.

On top three, we suggest Anjali Bati, which is is located at Manicktala, Darjipara in Kolkata. So, it is recommended for the people who belong to North Kolkata. The banquet has a mesmerizing traditional Bengali “Jamidar Bari” look. People who want to have a conventional Bengali wedding in the most authentic way can go for this one. The banquet offers a typical North Calcutta feeling with a humble and nostalgic atmosphere. The selection of Anjali Bati for your big day would not be regretted if you are a true Bengali.

On top two, we suggest Regenta Orkos, which is located at the Rajdanga Road, Kasba. It is adjacent to the Ruby more. The reason to consider this banquet as one of the bests in Kolkata is that along with an open green area, the place offers a spacious banquet hall. For the residents of the south, salt lake, and the suburban areas of Ruby to Garia, Regental Orkos will be a perfect choice.

On top of one, Orko’s Appointment believes the name should be none other than the P.C Chandra Gardens. For an elegant and royal ambiance, everyone’s first preference is the P.C. Chandra Garden. It is located at the eastern metropolitan bypass, hence a suitable option for the people from Ballygunj to Saltlake. The place offers a wide arena with a petite yet visually charming hall for the main wedding rituals to be done.

Besides these five wedding banquets in Kolkata, you will find plenty of exclusive halls for your function. Search on Orko’s Appointment for the best one for your big day.

