“Future of Project Management” webinar hosted by Group Futurista

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista hosted their knowledgeable “Future of Project Management” webinar on the 21st of September at 15:00 BST/10:00 ET. The webinar was hosted by Richard Hurst. The sponsors for the event were Monday.com and LiquidPlanner.

The intuitive session was opened with a keynote from Shai Salon, Pre-Sales Consultant at Platinum Sponsor Monday.com. He talked in-depth about portfolio management and reporting. He was followed up by Carla Way, Director of Program and Project Management at USAA, who discussed remaining firm and steadfast on Principles for Project Management. Other speakers included Ange Johnson De Wet, Vien-An Friedel, and Abhay Bhiwapurkar. The webinar was filled with these enlightening discussions and was filled with various valuable insights on the post-pandemic landscape of project management, new dilemmas, and effective methods of management. There were regular Q&A sessions conducted by the host, as he took questions from the audience and asked them to the respective Keynotes. This collective knowledge would have provided many project managers with an idea of the new challenges they would have to face and also solutions to enhance the productivity of their employees.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers were informative and knowledgeable. It provided a good opportunity for companies to understand all the latest trends and developments in Project Management and the benefits it could entail for them in the future. The event ended with a panel discussion between three of the keynote speakers. The panel was hosted by Richard Hurst and they discussed all the latest trends in play with regards to Project Management.

Please stay tuned for updates and to block your seat for the upcoming webinars and summits that are sure to address questions on the changing world and the digital era post-Covid 19.