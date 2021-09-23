Agricultural Robots Market to Witness the Highest Growth in Americas Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Agricultural Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 20.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5 % during the forecast period. Owing to COVID-19, the agricultural robots market is estimated to decline by ~8 % for 2019–2020. Growing agricultural automation owing to a decline in the number of skilled labor (as indicated by the growing median age of farmers) and increasing affordability of IoT and GPS technologies is driving the growth of the market. The decrease in the number of young farmers entering the agricultural sector and the rise in minimum wages of farmers is also driving the growth of the agricultural robots market. The advent of low-cost IoT devices is enabling companies to offer various agricultural software and analytics services to their customers. The use of multi-modal systems for coordination among various hardware such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous tractors, and other automated farm equipment through a centralized management software acts as a growth opportunity for agricultural robots market.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173601759

Impact of COVID-19 on current agricultural robot market size and forecast

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a deadly respiratory disease that originated in China, is now become a worldwide issue and has also affected the agricultural robots market. Most types of agricultural robots have been affected by this crisis, which is expected to be a short term impact. For instance, during the Q1 2020 conference call, the CFO of Trimble (US) announced that its OEM hardware business, which collectively makes up less than 15% of revenue have been significantly impacted by the shutdown of its customer’s production facilities. John Deere (US) announced in its Q2 2020 results that revenues decreased 18% and 13% three and six months respectively in 2020 compared to that in 2019. The company’s Agriculture & Turf segment (which caters to the agricultural robots market) had a decrease in revenues of 18%.

The UAVs or drones segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the agricultural robots market in 2020.

The UAVs or drones segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the agricultural robots market in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that UAVs or drones are inexpensive agricultural robots, which can be used in farms of different sizes, especially in fields smaller than 50 hectares. Their affordability has led farmers to adopt UAVs or drones for modern farming. UAVs or drones are used for soil and crop field analysis and livestock management for the past several years. Their robust models are continuously being introduced in the market for pesticide spraying (such as the AGRAS T16 drone from DJI). The wide range of applications of UAVs or drones has led to their increased adoption by farmers and commercial growers.

The Americas is estimated to hold the largest share of the agricultural robots market in 2025.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the agricultural robots market in 2020. The market in the region is also projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2025. The US is set to be the largest contributor to the agricultural robots market in the Americas. The country has vast stretches of farmlands such as the Corn Belt, and the large agricultural hubs in states such as California. The US is also home to several key companies developing autonomous agricultural technologies such as Deere & Company, Trimble, and Harvest CROO. Canada and Mexico are also expected to follow agricultural practices used in the US, thereby leading to the growth of the agricultural robots market in the Americas.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=173601759

Major vendors in the agricultural robots market include Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), DJI (China), Boumatic (Netherlands), Lely (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Topcon (US), and AgEagle Aerial Systems (US). Apart from these, Abundant Robotics (US) and Iron Ox (US) are among a few emerging companies in the agricultural robots market.

