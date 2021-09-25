San Diego, CA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — CNC machining is a subtractive manufacturing process that utilizes rotating carbide cutters that are positioned under computer control. These cutting instruments like drills, end mills, and turning tools remove material from a billet block of material, consequently forming and shaping the part.

Computerized designed files direct the CNC machines accurately in how to cut the raw material (otherwise called the “workpiece”) and multiple machines can utilize the same program allowing many parts to be cut simultaneously; this offers tremendous manufacturing speeds in the creation and production process. NC machining is a practical alternative for manufacturing a wide range of materials, from plastic and metal to macor, and even composites like fiberglass, and that’s just the beginning.

Are you looking for CNC machine shop and service in San Diego? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! We at San Diego Machine Group are proud to offer CNC machining services in San Diego. We use lathe-, router-, mill-, and drill-based CNC machining equipment.

We have several value added aspects to our business group such as cable harness fabrication, printed circuit assembly (SMT and Thru Hole) as well as conformal coating and potting operations. We are able to perform turnkey assembly of complex electromechanical assemblies. Such as microscope stages with motors and even genomic instrumentation. Try us out as a machine shop and then let our quality operation and experience convince you to let us build and assemble your whole product. We are one of the few shops in San Diego that has an in house clean room for precision assemblies.

Need help with the design? We can assist you in Design for Manufacture and with CAD work related to your product or project. Our engineers are expert and can help optimize existing designs across manufacturing processes, they understand metalworking and most types of fabrication. We can develop parts that are economical to manufacture in volume onshore. We are one of the best CNC machine shop and service in San Diego.

