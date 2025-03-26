Scientology Information Center Honors Musical Contributions of African Americans for Black History Month

CLEARWATER, USA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — On , 22nd , 3:00pm to 4:30pm, the Scientology Information Center will host the final concert in the series of celebrations for Black History Month at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. The featured performers will be pianist and composer Kirby Jones and guitarist, studio musician and arranger Greg Smith.

Pat Harney, the center manager said, “We have held two events in honor of Black History Month which featured the musical works of great African Americans.” Harney spoke of the Center’s Black History Month kick-off event on the 1st of February featuring singer/songwriter and vocal coach Roxy Kerr-Miller, followed by Kirby Jones and Greg Smith on the 8th of February.

“Roxy had the guests on their feet as she performed well-known songs by artists such as Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston,” said Harney. “Kirby Jones and Greg Smith delighted their audience with jazz standards by Dizzy Gillepsie, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and more,” Harney explained.

“Jazz is a music genre that originated in the African American communities of New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” Harney said. “So it is only fitting that Kirby and Greg will bring another treasure trove of jazz songs to the Scientology Information Center on the 22nd of February to conclude the Black History Month events at the Center.”

To RSVP for the 22nd February Black History Month Celebration at the Scientology Information Center, please call 727-467-6966.

