Smart Africa and Intel Corporation Sign a 5-year Capacity Building Partnership

Kigali, Rwanda, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Smart Africa Secretariat has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Intel Corporation to advance skills development across Africa.

Smart Africa and Intel will work together to implement education and skills development initiatives across Smart Africa Member States in areas including Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Broadband Connectivity, Cloud Infrastructure, Digital Trade and a range of emerging technologies.

“Smart Africa’s partnership with Intel signals the importance of imparting critical skills to advance the digital transformation of Africa. Emerging technologies will play a critical role in helping Africa to leapfrog and ensure sustainable development across the continent. We intend to prepare our decision makers and workforce for the technologies of the future and this is a step towards that,” said Mr. Lacina Koné, Smart Africa’s Director General and CEO.

Under the agreement, the parties will organize conferences, seminars, forums and other educational events for policy makers, IT specialists and students in Smart Africa Member States with the purpose to educate them about the Emerging Technologies as well as develop competencies and skills of the 21st century.

Smart Africa under its capacity building initiative, Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) worked together with Intel to train African policy makers on 5G Concept and Opportunity for Africa, Digital technologies and Sustainability, AI policy and use cases, among others.



About Smart Africa

Smart Africa is an alliance of 31 African countries, international organizations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda. The alliance is empowered by a bold and innovative commitment by African Heads of State to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the continent and usher Africa into a knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State, the Alliance now has 33 member countries, representing over 750 million people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

Created in 2020, the Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) was set up as a catalyst for building fair, inclusive and sustainable digital societies in Africa. It is a pan-African dynamic learning ecosystem in which African citizens of all ages and social classes can gain or improve their digital skills, gain qualifications, meet the emerging talent needs of employers, industry or be self-reliant.

