Church of Scientology Nashville Holds ‘Peace in a Post-Pandemic World’ Event

The Church of Scientology Nashville in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights held the sixth Nashville Celebration of International Day of Peace in late September with a talk about what peace looks like after 2020.

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TUHR) has held an event for International Day of Peace for five years, only taking a break during 2020, each with a different theme related to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. TUHR promotes human rights education as a way to combat ignorance and increase awareness. During each of the past Peace Day events, a different human right has been the focus.

“Each year we focus on a human rights issue that needs to be brought to light,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, regional coordinator of the Tennessee United for Human Rights program. This year the theme asked what does peace look like after all of the events of 2020?

International Day of Peace was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind, according to humanrights.com. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite youth, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.

For more information about United for Human Rights, go to www.humanrights.com, and for more information about Peace Day, visit tnuhr.org.