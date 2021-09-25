Capstone Cottages of Lubbock Offers Student Housing Options

Lubbock, Texas, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Capstone Cottages of Lubbock is pleased to announce they offer student housing options for those attending Texas Tech University. Students enjoy life in a neighborhood environment located minutes from the campus.

Capstone Cottages of Lubbock is a residential area consisting of cottages with three, four, and five-bedroom layouts to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. These cottages feature affordable per-person rates with optional furniture packages. Rent for each unit includes Internet access, water and sewer, natural gas, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry to ensure students have everything they need for a comfortable lifestyle.

Students living at Capstone Cottages of Lubbock have access to all community amenities, including a luxury clubhouse with study spaces and a business center, a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, a pet washing station, and more. Residents can attend social events throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options can find out more by visiting the Capstone Cottages of Lubbock website or by calling 1-806-412-4545.

About Capstone Cottages of Lubbock: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock is an off-campus community open to students attending Texas Tech University. The student housing provides everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle close to campus. Residents pay rent on a per-person basis.

