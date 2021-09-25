HoduSoft bags Indian Achievers’ Award 2021 as Emerging Company

Denver, USA, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading global unified communications products maker, today announced that it won the Indian Achievers’ Award 2021 as the ‘Emerging Company’ for its outstanding achievement and contribution to nation-building.

The Indian Achievers’ Forum and its network aim to promote Emerging Companies to ensure that the government and society understand the needs of the business community and its contribution to the nation’s well-being.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the ‘Emerging Company’ and bestowed with the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Award 2021. As an India-born global software company, we have very high regard for Indian values and ethos. I’m thankful to our customers and partners for their continued support and trust. I’m also grateful to the HoduSoft team for proactively building customer value since we started our journey in 2015,” the company’s Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati, said.

HoduSoft makes advanced enterprise communications and information technology products for companies of all sizes. The company’s flagship product HoduCC is well renowned among industry players. The diverse product suite has call center software, enterprise-grade phone system, voice and SMS broadcasting software, and audio conferencing platform, among others.

“HoduSoft is a customer-centric company at the forefront of innovation. We believe in making world-class software accessible for all. It is a great feeling to be able to serve our customers well,” he added.

Present in over 34 countries across 6 continents, HoduSoft products are used by over 200+ customers worldwide. With a dedicated team of VoIP and information technology experts, HoduSoft is redefining the business communication landscape. Over 65+ partners across the globe work alongside us to help customers achieve more with their technology spend.

About HoduSoft

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets Report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording software. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is an IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version of the software can help you provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

