Lafayette, Louisiana, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Ebony’s Beauty Hair and Skin Care Co is women-owned, It’s also a handcrafted all-natural hair and skincare. Ebony, a mother of five boys, launched the business two years ago but says that her love for the beauty industry started at a very young age.

As a Wife, Mom, Educator, and Entrepreneur, Ebony has positioned her company to become a very popular household brand on the rise. Her motivation to launch the company was to give consumers safer alternatives without the use of harmful chemicals when it comes to her products.

Ebony says her company is committed and passionate about helping her customers achieve great results for their hair and skincare goals.

For more details about her company and/or to place an order, visit EbonysBeauty.shop Walmart.com or Amazon.com

For public relations, you can contact Lauri T. at 985-441-7514 or email her at Customerservice@ebonybeautyhairandskincare.com

