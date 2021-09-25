Vancriskhom Solution Developers launch Legaxy their online SaaS collaboration offering

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vancriskhom Solution Developers, today announced the launch of their flagship online SaaS collaboration tool to help entrepreneurs, business owners and managers collaborate with their teams regardless of their location.

Their proprietor, Krishna Mohan Avancha, was found quoting,’Businesses are still looking for ways in which they can seamlessly collaborate with their team members so as to avoid miscommunication which Legaxy helps every business achieve’.

Among the many features that this solution provides, Project Management, Video call management and scheduling, task management including client and team management are at the core of the solution. The company is confident that with their offering they would be able to help the managers gain a very strong understanding of where the projects that they are heading are lacking or falling short of.

