Market Leader – Non-Woven Adhesives Market (Global Forecast to 2025)

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — The non-woven adhesives market size is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%, between 2020 and 2025. The key market driver is the growing usage of non-woven hygiene adhesives in baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence applications. Rising awareness for high-quality products and growing demand from APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are also driving the market. The restraining factor for the growth of the non-woven hygiene adhesives market is stagnant growth in the baby diaper market in developed regions and volatility in raw material prices. Increased use of non-woven hygiene adhesives in applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence; and the emergence of new applications, including medical, bath tissues, and pet diapers in the emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Southeast Asian countries are likely to change the market dynamics during the forecast period.

The chemical industry is facing a challenge in terms of adhering to policies and standards implemented by various regulatory authorities such as the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH), the European Union (EU), the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Europe and North America. The manufacturers in Europe and North America are following these regulations regarding the production and use of adhesives for various applications to reduce the emission of VOCs.

The SBC segment accounts for the largest share of the overall non-woven hygiene adhesives market due to its availability and wide acceptability in applications such as baby care, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene. However, the APAO segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the SBC during the forecast period as it is a new class of hot-melt adhesives with better properties for hygiene application.

The baby care segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. However, the development of newer and niche medical applications is expected to drive the market at a considerably high rate. Increasing awareness about personal hygiene, coupled with the rising demand for disposable hygiene products, is estimated to boost the demand for non-woven hygiene adhesives in the future.

North America and Europe are among the key markets for non-woven hygiene adhesives. The two regions collectively accounted for 54.8% of the overall non-woven hygiene adhesives market, in terms of value, in 2019. The European and North American markets are mature; however, the development of newer applications such as bath tissues and pet diapers in the regions is expected to drive the market at a considerably high rate. In APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, the awareness for baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence products is the growth driver.

The key players in this market are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Arkema (France), Moresco Corporation (Japan), Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. (UK), Lohmann- Koester GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Colquimica Adhesives (Portugal), Savare Specialty Adhesives (Italy), and Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc. (US). These players have adopted organic growth strategies such as investment & expansion, merger & acquisition, and new product launch to increase their market shares. Key players of the market adopted these strategies from 2017 to 2020, which helped them expand their regional presence and strengthen their product offerings.

Henkel AG (Germany) is one of the leading manufacturers of non-woven adhesives. It holds a top position due to its strong product portfolio and the strategic developments undertaken by the company. Henkel also manufactures customized solutions based on specific industries and applications. It offers a multitude of applications to cater to the needs of different target groups: consumers, craftsmen, and industrial businesses. Moreover, Henkel has leveraged its strong financial background and distribution network to expand its business in China and the US. The company aims to promote sustainability in all the business activities, reinforcing its leading position in the market.

In February 2021, Henkel launched TECHNOMELT Supra ECO—a new range of hot melt adhesives, which provides greater sustainability and lower CO2 emissions, while the performance remains the same. With this new development, the company’s presence in the adhesives industry is expected to increase and cater to a broad range of applications.

H.B. Fuller (US) is a global adhesives manufacturer, formulator, and marketer. The company has a wide distribution network and a strong financial position. The company mainly deals with adult incontinence, baby diapers, feminine care, bath tissue & paper towel, pet & medical laminations, and specialty applications under the hygiene adhesives category. It uses development strategies such as new product launches, merger & acquisitions, and investments & expansions in new emerging markets of Asia. Its strong product portfolio consisting of 10 brands caters to a wide range of applications and industries.