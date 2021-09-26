Rising Tv Industry Is Bringing New Growth Opportunities For Silicon Tuners Market

According to the latest research by Fact. MR., global shipment of silicon tuners into all end-use device categories is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. Since late 2019, silicon tuners have been shipped in large volume into television sets. Industry leaders are already ramping up fifth generation products and experiencing ample demand.

The latest Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive understanding of Silicon Tuners market growth curve with gross margin, and demand-supply process, Silicon Tuners market sales & demand. The competitive perspective section of report presents a clear insight into market share analysis of major players in industry.

What is Driving Demand for Silicon Tuners?

The global smart TV market is predicted to increase at a 30% CAGR from more than US$145 Bn in 2020 to nearly US$190 Bn in 2021. Companies are resuming operations and adjusting to the new normal as they recover from the COVID-19 impact, which resulted in stringent containment measures such social distancing, remote working, and the shutdown of commercial activities, all of which posed operational issues. The market is expected to reach close to US$285 Bn in 2025, with a CAGR of close to 10%.

TV sets will account for more than half of total silicon tuner sales by 2021. Satellite STBs will hold for less than a quarter of all shipments in 2021, but smart TV sets are increasingly gaining ground owing to which the sales of silicon tuners is expected to skyrocket.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6425

The primary tendency in recent years has been to increase external component integration, which lowers system costs, improves performance, and gives slightly higher margins for silicon tuner manufacturers.

Despite the fact that the market is still considered as an ocean of untapped potential. Growing competition in the silicon tuner market appears to be lucrative for inventive growth and increased value addition.

Players from all over the world are putting their resources into delivering top-notch, reliable products to end users in order to build a loyal customer base.

This Silicon Tuners market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Silicon Tuners along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Further, the Silicon Tuners market survey report emphasizes the adoption pattern and demand of Silicon Tuners across various industries. The Silicon Tuners demand study has identified the segments that are expected to contribute major shares to revenues.

The sales study on the Silicon Tuners market offers a scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes, factors affecting these, and share and size of the various end-use segments.

Key Segments

By Type Analog Digital Hybrid

By Maximum Frequency Less than 250 MHz 250-500 MHz 500-750 MHz 750-1000 MHz Above 1000 MHz

By Noise Figure Below 4.5 dB 4.5-5.5 dB 5.5-7.5 dB Above 7.5 dB

By Operating Supply Voltage Below 1.5 V 1.5 – 3 V Above 3 V

By Maximum Frequency Cut Tape Mouse Reel Tray Tube

By Application Cable modems Cable TV (CATV) set-top boxes (analog and digital) CATV Media Gateway Cable modem + router Multi-room STB (Media Center) Cable modem with integrated Voice-over-IP (VoIP) Computer TV tuner cards (analog and digital) Analog TV sets Digital terrestrial TV sets Digital terrestrial adapters Others

By End-use Industry Type Consumer electronics IT and telecommunication Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The key trends analysis of Silicon Tuners market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over forecast period.

The market outlook report provides insights into various aspects and growth of Silicon Tuners industry. Some of the dynamics on which the study focuses are:

Silicon Tuners market key drivers, restraints, and current size.

Silicon Tuners market sales revenue potential of various application areas.

Key focus of key players for investments.

Most prominent avenues for Silicon Tuners market growth.

Detailed segmentation based on various parameters.

Strategic landscape.

Region-wise assessment.

Regions that are outliers to the general growth & trends.

Enquiry before buying – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6425

Competitive assessment:-

The outlook study on Silicon Tuners market provides a comprehensive analysis that shape the competitive landscape & sales revenues.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Silicon Tuners?

Some of the prominent players in the Silicon Tuners are

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Max Linear

Maxim Integrated

Alps Alpine and Sony.

These players holds the substantial share of global Silicon Tuners market.

The market is high-volume component in which players caters to high-end manufacturers of sophisticated end-use products. Silicon tuner manufacturing volumes are astonishing, growth rates are promising and annual value is substantial to trail sustainability.

It’s a cutthroat market, with only a few significant firms jockeying for position and vying for market share. More than one third of all silicon tuners are sales across the globe is fabricated by Silicon Labs, NXP, MaxLinear, Sony and STMicroelectronics.

Common organic growth strategies of improving silicon tuners efficiency, reliability and other associated applications have been witnessed across the regional players.

However, the market for silicon tuners appears to be relatively open for opportunities, as much more research is currently being conducted, paving the road for the product’s innovative growth. Key players are investing in and increasing the reliability of silicon tuners all around the world.

Additionally, the report provide figures related with total increase in opportunities of different promising regional markets. And focuses on some of major macroeconomic trends that will be crucial to generate new Sales avenues in various regional market

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Silicon Tuners

Many businesses, in manufacturing of semiconductors particularly silicon tuners, are already leveraging developing cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to streamline operations and boost revenue, contributing significantly to Industry 4.0 and market growth. Industry 4.0 is a vision of future products that enables for not only cheaper costs but also greater reliability.

Advances in silicon technology have made it possible to create low-cost silicon tuners that can replace the old “can” tuners in recent years. Designers can embed high-performance, low-power tuners directly into the main board with silicon tuners.

The Asia Pacific silicon tuners market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% as a result of these factors. Apart from this, the growing number of Chinese manufacturers that are acquiring control over the market and providing such products at less price would aid the regional growth. Furthermore, Japan and India is also projected to witness momentous growth over the forecast period.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6425

Semiconductor Industry is Likely to Augment Silicon Tuners Sales?

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that global semiconductor sales totaled US$41.8 Bn in April 2021, up 1.9% from US$41 Bn in March 2021 and 21.7% higher than US$34.4 Bn in April 2020. Despite supply constraints caused by the pandemic, the global semiconductor industry would reach US$522 Bn in 2021, representing a 12.5% year-over-year increase

Consumer electronics, computer, 5G, and automotive semiconductors will continue to rise rapidly. The most key applications driving revenue over the next year are wireless/5G, IoT, and automotive. Within the next two years, 72% of industry professionals anticipate 5G will become a substantial generator of industry revenue.

The growth of silicon tuners is expected to be in synergy with the mounting semiconductor industry which has showcased substantial growth and is expected to provide promising revenue generation over the forecast period.

The 8K TV is the talk of the town in the smart TV industry. The 8K TV sets have 33 million pixels in comparison to the 8 million pixels in a 4K package. 8K Ultra HD has a resolution that is twice that of 4K Ultra HD and 16 times that of normal HD.

In 2020, LG has released three new 8K models, while Samsung will triple its 8K QLEDs this year. As a result, TV manufacturers are promoting 8K TVs as their flagship models for 2021.

Owing to the aforementioned factors of mounting TV industry and the emergence of Smart TV and 8K TV, the sales of silicon tuners are expected to reach a new high over the forecast period.

Interested stakeholders and participants should access the report to get a wide range of information. Some of the important ones are:

Which regional markets are expected to be likely outlier to the common trends?

Which countries in key regional markets will contribute sizable shares?

The demand among which end users will witness highest rise?

What are covid-19 implication on sales of Silicon Tuners market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

implication on sales of Silicon Tuners market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks? What are some of the regulations that might change the course of Silicon Tuners growth of market?

Which end-use segment is expected to generate the major share of global sales revenues in Silicon Tuners market?

Read more trending reports of Fact.MR : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/06/1897611/0/en/Adoption-of-Water-Type-Temperature-Control-Units-Set-to-Constitute-Promising-Growth-Trends-in-the-Global-Market-reports-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com