Particle Size Analysis Market Worth $465 Million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report ” Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Static, Dynamic Imaging, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion, End-User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Academia), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Particle Size Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 465 million by 2025 from USD 356 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for nanotechnology research and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by technology, in 2019

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019, driven by the growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.



Dynamic imaging to dominate the imaging market during the forecast period

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types—dynamic imaging and static imaging. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user-friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high-speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period, by technology

The Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period by technology. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to advanced applications of these particle size analyzers and growing research activities in the field of nanotechnology. NTA is mainly used in biopharma and biotech applications. Increasing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry are expected to propel the growth of this segment.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019.

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019. Presence of a large customer base in the region. relatively low energy prices in the US market as compared to other competitive nations such as the UK and Japan are encouraging the growth of end-use markets (such as mining, minerals, chemicals, petroleum) in the US. Moreover, significant funding for nanotechnology development and strict industrial regulations for particle size analysis for pharmaceutical drugs and food products with respect to drug development and quality control are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The major players operating in the particle size analysis market are Malvern Panalytical (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Beckman Coulter, (UK), MICROTRAC MRB, (US), Izon Science (UK), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), TSI (US), Bettersize Instruments (China), FRITSCH (Germany), Brookhaven Instruments, (US), LS Instruments AG (Switzerland), and AimSizer (China).