Catalent (US) and Curida (Norway) are the Key Players in the Blow-fill-seal Technology Market

The blow-fill-seal technology market is growing rapidly in accordance with the growth of the packaging market, globally. Factors such as cost-effectiveness and increasing demand from pharmaceutical and healthcare industries have largely contributed to the growth of the blow-fill-seal technology market. The blow-fill-seal technology market is classified on the basis of product, material, end-use industry, and region. It has experienced continuous progress with regard to agreements, acquisitions, and expansions in the packaging industry. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for the blow-fill-seal technology, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 386.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.71%.

The key players in the blow-fill-seal technology market include Catalent (US), Recipharm (Sweden), Unither Pharmaceuticals (France), Pharmapack (Japan), Unipharma (US), Curida (Norway), Weiler Engineering (US), The Ritedose Corporation (US), and Unicep Packaging (US). Other players include Lyondellbasell (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), BioConnection (Netherlands), NuPharm Group (Germany), Salvat (Spain), PrimaPharma (US), Asept Pak (US), Plastikon (US), Birgi Mefar Group (Turkey), and UNOLAB (Spain). These players adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Agreements, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by the market players to achieve growth in the blow-fill-seal technology market.

The acquisitions strategy accounted for the largest share of all strategic developments in the blow-fill-seal technology market. Companies such as Curida (Norway) and Catalent (US) adopted this strategy to expand their geographical reach, strengthen their product & service portfolios, and enhance their growth prospects in the blow-fill-seal technology market.

Catalent (US) held the leading position in the global blow-fill-seal technology market in 2017. The company has maintained its leading position through its strong distribution network across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and emerging markets. Catalent (US) is among the leading manufacturers of the blow-fill-seal technology for many of the markets it serves. It adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to capture the market. In September 2017, Catalent acquired Cook Pharmica (US) for USD 950 Million. This acquisition helped the company in increasing its market share in blow-fill-seal technology and strengthened its position in the rapidly growing area of biologics development & analytical services, manufacturing, and finished product supply.

Curida (Norway) is a global provider of blow-fill-seal technology solutions. The company innovates and offers blow-fill-seal technology solutions for various applications. It adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In January 2018, Curida (Norway) acquired Norwegian pharmaceutical manufacturer Ås produksjonslab. This acquisition strengthened the company’s position as a contract development & manufacturing organization and enhanced its geographical footprint worldwide.

