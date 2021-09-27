Automotive Glass Market worth $23.6 billion by 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

“Automotive Glass Market by Type (Laminated, Tempered), Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite, Rear Quarter Glass, Side & Rear-View Mirrors), Material (IR-PVB, Metal Coated, Tinted), ICE & EV, Aftermarket, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The Automotive Glass Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 23.59 billion by 2025 from USD 16.21 billion in 2017.

The global market is driven by increasing vehicle production (especially in the SUV segment), upcoming smart glass & device embedded glass technologies, and increasing glass applications to improve the aesthetics of the car.

The major key players in the automotive glass market are Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Fuyao Glass (China), Samvardhana Motherson (India), Webasto (Germany), Xinyi Glass (China), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Gentex Corporation (US), Corning (US), and Magna International (Canada).

“Suspended Particle Device (SPD) is expected to be the largest segment of the automotive glass market by 2025”

The rising demand for premium passenger cars and hybrid & plug-in hybrid vehicles has increased the demand for smart glass in the automotive industry. Among the smart glass technologies, SPD technology is projected to capture the largest market. SPD regulates the amount of heat and light entering a vehicle, provides 99% protection from harmful UV radiations, controls the cabin temperature and reduces the air conditioning unit’s consumption, and enhances safety. SPD technology is widely used in sunroofs in passenger cars. Leading OEMs such as Mercedes and BMW have introduced innovations such as Magic Sky Control and panoramic roofs in high-end luxury models.

“Laminated Glass is the fastest-growing segment in Automotive Glass Market”

Laminated glass is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Laminated glass in the windshield has a PVB layer sandwiched between the glass. It protects passengers from broken glass fragments and provides increased safety compared with tempered glass. The increasing use of laminated glass on the sidelines (in addition to the windshield) is expected to drive the growth of the laminated glass market. While European vehicle manufacturers have started using side glazing, automotive manufacturers in the US and Japan are also following suit. Laminated side glazing improves the safety and NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) of the vehicle.

“Asia Oceania: Largest Automotive Glass Market”

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest automotive glass market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rising GDP, increasing per capita income, and growing demand for passenger vehicles and compact SUVs. Additionally, increasing consumer preference for SUVs, especially in India and China, is expected to drive the automotive glass market. The average volume of glass used in an SUV is significantly more than other passenger cars. Saint-Gobain has expanded its facility in Chennai, India, with an investment of USD 300 million to develop high-end glass for the automotive market. Asahi Glass has also expanded its facility in Indonesia to manufacture float glass for the automotive industry. These expansions have helped companies increase their market share in the automotive glass market in the region.