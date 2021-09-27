Video Games Market: Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Video Games market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Video Games

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Video Games. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Video Games Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=124



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Video Games, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Video Games Market.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In June 2016, Tencent has announced the acquisition of 85% ownership of Supercell, the massively profitable Finnish firm behind hit game Clash of Clans, for around US$ 8.6 Bn.

In March 2021, Microsoft finalized its US$7.5 Bn deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks. The finalization comes just a day after Microsoft secured regulatory approval from the EU for the acquisition, and it will now bolster the company’s first-party Xbox games studios up to a total of 23.

Key Segments Covered Game Type Action Video Games Adventure Video Games Arcade Video Games Casual Video Games Children’s Entertainment Video Games Strategy Video Games Sports Video Games Shooter Video Games Role-Playing Video Games Racing Video Games

Hardware Handheld Console Video Games Static Console Video Games Video Gaming Accessories

Physical Platform Computer Video Games Console Video Games

Digital Platform Online Video Games Mobile/Tablet Video Games Handheld Video Games Virtual Reality Video Games

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=124

Video Games Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the video games market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with the manufacturing of the video games market. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the video games market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the video games market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of the Videogames market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate of the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of the Videogames market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for the video games market are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global video games market Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which has helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the video games market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for the video games market has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions ad countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of the video games market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in producing video games have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the video games market domain. Key Market Projections According to the report, by the end of 2017, nearly one-third of video games sold in the world will be action & fighting games. However, towards the end of the forecast period, action video games are expected to witness sluggish growth owing to increasing concerns of violent games influencing the mindset of young generations. Sports games will also remain a top-seller in the global video games market, creating over US$ 3.8 Bn incremental opportunities between 2017 and 2022. In Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, a majority of video game sales are influenced by the penetrating trend of multi-player user dungeons (MUDs). Moreover, consumers in the APEJ region are growing more inclined towards interactive games available through smartphone applications. By the end of 2022, the video games market in the APEJ region is expected to surpass US$ 34 Bn in value. North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for video games through 2022. The prevalence of digital platforms such as gaming consoles, smartphones, and portable media devices has propelled the use of video games in the US and Canada. The growing inclination of North American gamers towards advanced user interface technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) is influencing the future strategies of video game developers. Handheld gaming devices will remain the sought-after hardware for video games in the future. Procuring more than two-fifth of the global revenue share, global sales of this key video gaming hardware – handheld consoles – will bring in more close to US$ 60 Bn revenues by the end of 2022. During the forecast period, global sales of static consoles are expected to gain relatively higher traction, compared to handheld consoles. On the basis of physical platforms, console games will continue to dominate the global video games market, particularly due to enhanced user engagement offered by console games. Computers, correspondingly, will also remain a great physical dais for playing video games, especially for their compatibility with multiple video game developers. The report also projects that nearly one-fourth of video game revenues procured in the global market will be accounted by the digital platform – PC (personal computers). Console games, again, will be a dominant segment in terms of digital platforms, procuring close to US$ 100 Bn revenues by 2022-end.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/124

Key Question answered in the survey of Video Games market report:

Sales and Demand of Video Games

Growth of Video Games Market

Market Analysis of Video Games

Market Insights of Video Games

Key Drivers Impacting the Video Games market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Video Games market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Video Games

More Valuable Insights on Video Games Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Video Games, Sales and Demand of Video Games, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com