Get ready to glow like a pro with SUGAR Cosmetics’ professional range of Blend Trend Makeup Brushes

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, a good set of makeup brushes can do wonders! The right kind of makeup brushes can ease the application and help you achieve flawless results. It is rightly said that your makeup can only be as good as your tools, which is why SUGAR Cosmetics’ professional range of Blend Trend Makeup Brushes are a must in every woman’s vanity!

SUGAR’s professional range of Blend Trend Makeup Brushes is designed for precision results and crafted with the best quality, velvety-soft synthetic bristles. From applying foundation to eyeshadow and cream blushes to powder makeup products, these exquisite makeup brushes do it all with finesse and help define your features beautifully, build coverage, accentuate beauty looks with ease whilst taking your makeup artistry to the next level.

Available in 13 styles:

This aesthetically designed highlighter brush is perfect for applying the right amount of highlighting product on your face for a gorgeous glow. Packed with 100% cruelty-free, ultra-soft synthetic bristles, SUGAR’s Blend Trend Face Highlighter Brush 006 features a narrow, slightly tapered head that makes application of shimmer powders and cream-based formula seamlessly without any smears or flecks. Now illuminate, contour and define your looks with ease using this professional quality makeup brush that is ideal for highlighting and sculpting.

Priced at INR 399/-

Ace all eye makeup looks with densely packed SUGAR Blend Trend Round Eyeshadow Brush that picks up the right amount of eyeshadow, shades and define eyes beautifully with buildable intensity.

Priced at INR 399/-

Get the SUGAR Blend Trend Face Blush Brush 001 for when you need to achieve a beautiful, natural flush of colour effortlessly. Its softly tapered bristles make application easier than ever to help you brush your complexion to perfection. It picks just the right amount of powder and deposits it seamlessly onto the apple of your cheeks and cheekbones. This blush brush can be used with shimmer powders and cream-based formulas to blend and achieve more defined looks. So, make it a part of your stash and blend your way to perfection every single time!

Priced at INR 399/-

Perfect for eyeshadow application and blending, SUGAR Blend Trend Eyeshadow Brush Round XL 043 softens harsh lines and applies the eyeshadow transition colour with ease. This dome shaped, fluffy eyeshadow brush with 100% cruelty-free bristles picks up powder or cream shadow with ease and rounded brush shape expertly blends and diffuses shadow into the crease. This brush can also be used contouring, shading and highlighting and is perfect for creating a smokey eye look.

Priced at INR 399/-

SUGAR Blend Trend Powder Face Brush 007 is an aesthetically designed, large powder brush that applies loose and pressed powders evenly and smoothly. Packed with 100% cruelty-free, ultra-soft bristles, this super soft, densely packed powder brush can be used to apply blushes as well. It comes with an expandable nylon mesh cover that preserves the original shape and quality of the product and keeps it protected from damage and dirt. The lightweight, ergonomic wooden handle gives you maximum control during makeup application.

Priced at INR 399/-

A rounded eyeshadow brush with tapered end, SUGAR Blend Trend Flat Eyeshadow Brush 041 is designed to apply and blend eyeshadow with ease and precision. The flat shape and compact bristles are ideal for packing cream, powder, or liquid eyeshadow onto the lids for a super pigmented effect.

Priced at INR 399/-

SUGAR Blend Trend Concealer Brush 002 is a thin tapered, flat brush head ideal for dabbing on or gliding a liquid or cream concealer on smaller concentrated areas. The super-soft, synthetic bristles are crafted to pick up and pack on the optimal product you need and ensures precise results. The rounded design of this durable and high-quality concealer brush covers the under-eye area and areas around the nose well, making it perfect for applying and setting concealer, as well as blending foundation in hard-to-reach areas.

Priced at INR 399/-

SUGAR Blend Trend Dual Eyeshadow Flat + Round XL Brush 413 is ideal for applying and blending any type of eye shadow with total control. This dual-ended eyeshadow brush features a fluffy blending brush on one end and a smudger brush on other side making it perfect for applying and blending shadow into the crease of the eye to build depth and adding an extra layer of definition.

Priced at INR 599/-

This aesthetically designed 2-in-1 dual makeup brush is perfect for applying loose and pressed powder makeup or foundation for a smooth, seamless base. You can easily blend, buff or set powder formulas using the fluffy, round-shaped head and dab and blend liquid/cream foundation evenly with the flat end. Packed with 100% cruelty-free, ultra-soft bristles, this dual-ended brush makes makeup application super easy. SUGAR Blend Trend Dual Powder + Foundation Face Brush 075 comes along with an expandable nylon mesh cover that preserves the original shape and quality of the product and keeps it protected from damage and dirt and a lightweight, ergonomic wooden handle that gives you maximum control during makeup application.

Priced at INR 599/-

Seamlessly blend foundation and base makeup into your skin using SUGAR Blend Trend Foundation Brush Kabuki 052. Use this flat top kabuki brush as a powder or stippling brush to apply powder, cream and liquid base makeup formulas onto the skin without trapping or absorption of product. The ultra-soft, 100% cruelty-free bristles do not soak up excessive amounts of foundation like other makeup brushes. SUGAR Blend Trend Kabuki Face Brush comes with an expandable nylon mesh cover that preserves the original shape and quality of the bristles ad brush and also keeps it protected from damage and dirt. It is crafted with lightweight, ergonomic wooden handle that gives you maximum control during makeup application.

Priced at INR 399/-

This uniquely designed, slant contour brush is ideal for buffing and blending cream and powder contour products to achieve perfectly defined cheekbones! SUGAR Blend Trend Contour Face Brush 003 is a large, fluffy contour brush that features densely packed bristles and a durable handle that ensures optimal control when applying and blending foundation, bronzer and any contour makeup products. The ultra-soft, 100% cruelty-free bristles are ideal to pick colour, sculpt, define and blend the product with ease. The angled shape of this makeup brush allows for precise application of the powdered contour products and bronzer to the hollows of the cheeks, temples and forehead giving you flawless results and a sculpted finish.

Priced at INR 399/-

This aesthetically designed flat foundation brush effortlessly blends your favourite liquid foundation ensuring flawless base. Packed with 100% cruelty-free, ultra-soft bristles, SUGAR Blend Trend Flat Foundation Brush 051 with its flat, tapered head picks up and distributes foundation without absorbing and wasting. Its a great makeup brush to apply foundation in tight spots such as areas like under your eyes or around your nose. As this makeup brush tends to apply product quite thick, you should always start from the centre of the face and work outwards. Use this foundation brush in long stroking motions to create the perfect, buildable coverage.

Priced at INR 399/-

SUGAR Blend Trend Dual Eyeshadow Flat + Round Brush 412 is the perfect tool for blending or applying any type of eyeshadow. This dual-ended eyeshadow brush is designed a fluffy round brush on one end, which can be used to blend eyeshadow over the crease or lid seamlessly. On the other end is a smudger brush, which makes for more accurate application of eyeshadow and is ideal to build depth, coverage and definition.

Priced at INR 399/-

About SUGAR Cosmetics (www.sugarcosmetics.com):

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets as of 2020 across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

