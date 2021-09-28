Increasing Domestic Wine Consumption And Production Are Accelerating Demand For Winetainer Market

Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider’ has used a variety of approaches to focus attention on the historical evolution, demand and sales of the Winetainers Market. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the current winetainers’ key trends, key growth paths in the estimated year, and key prospects for the forecast period 2018-2028.

Global Winetainer Market: Overview

A winetainer is a stainless steel or plastic container used to ferment and store wine. Winetainers are mostly made of stainless steel and include dimpled heat exchange surfaces to facilitate targeted cooling of the wine. Winetainers are supplied with standard food grade internal weld finishes that ensure high weld quality and container integrity. Winetainers are typically made in 302 and 304 stainless steel constructions.

Thermowells for temperature monitoring, aisle sizes, pressure relief valves, thermostat mounting brackets and sanitary rack fittings are some of the components of a winetainer. The wine container has a sloping bottom for easy drainage. Winetainers are available in capacities ranging from 120-790 gallons. Inclined winetainer bottom 2″ “unhook” 90° elbow outlet facilitates perfect drainage.

Global Winetainer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Construction Steel, the Global Winetainer Market is segmented into:

302 stainless steel

304 stainless steel

On the basis of capacity, the global wine container market is segmented into:

Less than

200 gallons 200-400 gallons

More than 400 gallons

On the basis of Application, the Global Winetainer Market is segmented into:

wine cellar

wine fermentation

Global Winetainer Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share of the global winetainer market. According to the Wine Market Council, 57% of all wines produced in the United States are consumed by women, followed by Europe. In Europe these days, winemakers prefer winetainers over wooden barrels.

Global Winetainer Market: Dynamics

Winemakers don’t like the fact that oak barrels are heavy, take up a lot of space, and are more of a primitive way of storing wine. The advent of wooden barrels marked a leap forward for winemakers as wooden barrels make shipping containers much more durable. Wine oak barrels are quite expensive, and the price of such barrels varies from country to country. The high price of oak barrels is driving the winetainer market. Wines aged in wooden barrels have very high evaporative losses.

When the same wine is aged in a winetainer made of stainless steel, the evaporative losses are much lower. Winetainers are an economical choice for wine producers compared to wooden barrels. Beyond that, maintaining wooden barrels requires considerable labor.

Winetainers have manway-sized openings for easy manipulation. Storing and stacking barrels requires a lot of space, which makes the building costly and increases the energy demand to heat or cool the area. The Winetainer has a built-in dimpled heat exchanger to efficiently cool the wine.

The major players in global Wine Container market are:

Some of the key players operating in the global wine container market are:

The winery’s vault

Bona Plastic

Mountains

Direct Enpact

Co., Ltd. Dako

Cinder Industries

Kinek

