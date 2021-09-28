California University of Science & Medicine – Dr Prem Reddy’s Latest Initiative in Medical Education

Irvine, CA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy is a California-based cardiologist, medical entrepreneur, and philanthropist, best known as the founder of Prime Healthcare. He was also the founder of the reputed Desert Valley hospital in 1994, his first attempt to explore his entrepreneurial acumen. Since the establishment of the Desert Valley hospital, Dr. Prem Reddy has been the subject of immense praise from the citizens of California for his noteworthy achievements in healthcare delivery, charity, and business acquisitions.

The California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is his latest achievement and this one resonates with the brilliant young minds of California.

The CUSM Effort at a Glance

CUSM was conceptualized and initiated in 2012 to foster the dreams of aspiring young clinicians and doctors. It is a medical institute that resonates with Dr. Prem Reddy’s vision to boost the advancement of medical science. Through the resources of the Prime Healthcare Foundation and the Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, the California-based Cardiologist mobilized 60 million dollars towards the establishment and development of CUSM.

By the spring of 2015, CUSM’s management and faculty members came together to develop an innovative curriculum and standards for screening students from across the United States. Elucidating the requirements for its M.D program was a big part of the planning process. Since the completion of the planning process and the initiation of operations, CUSM has grown to become a sizable organization living up to its promise of high-quality medical education and student empowerment.

The Launch of CUSM and Its Journey Thus Far

Towards the end of 2019, the medical school marked the completion of its foundation with a beam signing ceremony. Dignitaries from across the state were present at the event. They were invited to enter the construction zone and leave their mark on the university building’s core to recognize its steadfast journey since 2015.

California University of Science and Medicine currently has over 164 Doctors of Medicine (MD) candidates and 48 masters of Biomedical Science candidates. It also spearheads the degree program and the ‘Office of Research’ dedicated to making advancements in clinical research. It is located beside the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in Colton. Dr. Reddy’s Management team has equipped the medical institute well, and it is equipped with modernized facilities such as laboratories, digital libraries, lecture halls, classrooms, study halls, and more. The digital library collection comprises over 6000 scientific journals, 4360 e-books, and an evolving database of other medical publications.

CUSM adopts a unique ‘action-based approach to student training and encourages students to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to multiple disciplines. The focus on practicality and the ‘learn with examples’ approach has made the study of core medical subjects such as anatomy, pathology, immunology, and microbiology a unique experience, according to the student body representatives.

To Educate and Empower

CUSM’s curriculum for its MD program is designed to enable students to think progressively and convey their ideas. The faculty members and the management team strives for seamless collaboration with the students to prepare them for ‘real-world’ scenarios. The curriculum has been extensively designed by medical science educators with MD, PhDs to their name. These thought leaders synergize with technology to incorporate modern-day subjects such as immunotherapy, bio robotics, biotechnology, and genomic medicine into the learning process.

CUSM’s ‘Office of Research, offers students the opportunity to explore opportunities in the biomedical sciences. It prioritizes ideation and then nurtures them to establish a powerful collaboration of students and teachers to achieve breakthroughs in clinical procedures. CUSM has a close-knit relationship with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) and the association vastly improves CUSM’s ability to support academic medicine and enrich students’ understanding of diagnosis and prognosis.

The Quest for a Better Future

Although CUSM has been around for more than five years, Dr. Prem Reddy and his management team feel that there is a long way to go. Given the phenomenal progress of the medical institute since its inception it is safe to say that it is primed for better recognition in the years to come. The faculty and staff of CUSM firmly believe in the nature of work and are determined to transform it into one of the finest medical schools in the state of California.