Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Size and Regional Analysis With Top Players by 2025

Global Plant Genotyping Equipment Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Plant genotyping equipment market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Plant genotyping equipment Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Plant genotyping equipment Market forecast.

The Plant genotyping equipment Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global plant genotyping equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 895.45 million until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. The increasing need for identifying, assessing and validating genetic markers of plants to gain higher yield from them is driving the market growth for plant genotyping equipments.

The application segment of breeding dominated the global market in 2017 on account of the rising need for enhancing the crop yield, tolerance and quality of plants. The product development segment is also anticipated to register significant growth with a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the laboratory end-use segment accounted for the highest share across the global market due to an increasing number of laboratories to carry out research activities. On the other hand, the greenhouse segment is projected to register a CAGR of around 11.0% in the upcoming years owing to the surging need for deployment of genotyping platforms in several greenhouses.

North America accounted for substantial share across the global market and is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years owing to the rising investments made by the key players across this region. Also, agricultural development across Canada is projected to trigger the market growth.

The plant genotyping equipment market includes key players, are continuously engaged in product development and innovation for widening the geographical reach and product portfolio. Also, strategies like alliances and acquisitions are being undertaken by these players to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the companies for Plant genotyping equipment market are:

LGC Limited, Illumina, Inc., and Evogene Ltd

