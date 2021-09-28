Consumer Wet Wipes Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Consumer Wet Wipes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Consumer Wet Wipes

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Consumer Wet Wipes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Consumer Wet Wipes Market.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global consumer wet wipes market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Consumer wet wipes manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to consumer wet wipes.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Cosmetic Wipes

Consumer Wet Wipes

Intimate Wipes

Household Wipes Technology Airlaid

Spunlace

Wetlaid Sales Channel Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Other Sales Channel

Consumer Wet Wipes Market Scope Of The Report

Surging online retailing of wet wipes and tissues, enormous demand for multifunctional wet wipes in compact packages, and growing demand for specialty wipes are key trends influencing growth of the global consumer wet wipes market.

Manufacturers of consumer wet wipes are marketing their products online via their own web portals for increasing their product visibility and accelerating their revenue generation.

This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global consumer wet wipes market for the forecast period 2017-2026.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global consumer wet wipes market.

This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the global consumer wet wipes market.

This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – consumer wet wipes. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers.

Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report's succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives.

Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

4 Key Future Prospects of Consumer Wet Wipes Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

Europe will remain the largest market for consumer wet wipes, trailed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America. However, the market in APEJ is projected to reflect the fastest expansion through 2026. These three regions will collectively account for over 75% share of the market by 2026-end. Japan will prevail as the least lucrative region for growth of the consumer wet wipes market.

Cosmetic wipes and Consumer Wet Wipes are anticipated to remain top-selling products in the market. Sales of cosmetic wipes and Consumer Wet Wipes are together forecast to exceed 290,000 thousand units by 2026-end. However, sales of intimate wipes and household wipes are projected to exhibit a faster expansion compared to that of cosmetic wipes and Consumer Wet Wipes through 2026.

Although spunlace technology used for production of consumer wet wipes is slated to exhibit the lowest CAGR, it will continue to account for the largest share of the market through the forecast period. Airlaid technology, slated to register the fastest expansion, is also expected to remain a lucrative technology for manufacturing consumer wet wipes.

Based on sales channel, modern trade and departmental stores are likely to spearhead the global consumer wet wipes market, with sales collectively pegged to reach approximately 190,000 thousand units by 2026-end. Online stores are also expected to account for a large chunk of the market share during 2017 to 2026. These three sales channels are projected to exhibit a parallel rise in the market through 2026.

The competitive environment in the global market for consumer wet wipes is intense, where vendors are adopting many competitive strategies including mergers & acquisitions, research & development, and product innovation. Vendors in the market are also making huge investments in potential markets for expanding their businesses. Additionally, rising product visibility on digital platforms and the social media, in tandem with product portfolio expansion is expected to assist vendors in remaining competitive in the market. The report profiles key players impacting the global consumer wet wipes market’s growth, which include Riway Group, Progressive Products, Premier Care Industries, Cotton Babies Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Himalaya Wellness, First Quality Enterprises, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), and Procter & Gamble (P&G).

