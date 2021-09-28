What is the Concentration Aspect of the Market for Railcar Spill Containment

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global railcar spill containment market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 22,510 ‘000 by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The market is in its growth phase, registering annual growth of 1.6% during 2016 – 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as growing oil & gas industries and rising demand for avoiding leakages.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2306

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Railcar track pans are expected to remain the most attractive and are likely to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 10,210 ‘000 during 2021 – 2031.

Based on material, fiberglass composites are anticipated to be the most lucrative with growth of 5.7 CAGR.

Based on material, demand for reinforced concrete-based railcar spill containment is expected to grow 1.5X during the projection period.

Together, North America and Europe represented close to 60% of overall market share in 2020.

The market in East Asia is expected to lose 87 BPS from 2021 to 2031, and emerge as a market valued at US$ 5,400 ‘000 Mn by 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2306

Market Segments Covered in Railcar Spill Containment Industry Analysis

By Product

Railcar Track Pans

Railcar Track Berms

Railcar Containment Mats

By Material

Fibreglass Railcar Track Pans

Reinforced Concrete Railcar Track Berms

Aluminium

Stainless Steel

Galvanised Steel

Polyethylene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2306

Fragmented Market

The railcar spill containment market has been witnessing several acquisitions and mergers. Many new manufacturers have entered the business in addition to companies that are already working in this vertical. Spending on R&D is being done to launch new technologies into the market. Presence of numerous players makes the landscape quite fragmented.

In 2020, the Century Group partnered with a chemical company in the U.S. for the installation of railcar track pans. These pans were installed in railroads for loading chemicals.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/03/1994318/0/en/Manufacturers-of-Kids-Furniture-Eying-Profits-in-Theme-Based-Designs-Wood-Furniture-Continues-to-Gain-Significant-Traction-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com