Sales of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Is Estimated to Leverage at a CAGR of over 5% Between (2020-2030)

It is anticipated that the food & beverages industry will feel the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic from every direction. Even as outbreaks in key regions disrupt supply chains, demand may fall due to instability in the global economy and capital markets. The Covid-19 outbreak could potentially hit the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides Industry hard on several fronts. Lower demand and profitability, potentially tightening credit markets and ensuring the safety of workers have lowered sales figures to a snail’s pace. Several companies involved in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides have advocated support from government funding for a set of programs, including subsidized loans and other similar measures.

The global sales of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are presently at a value pool of over US$ 22 Bn and are expected to grow 1.7X by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030). Key players developing polysaccharides and oligosaccharides specifically for various applications are rapidly building scale. Market players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have made numerous organic and inorganic advances over the past few years. On the research front, acquisitions and client partnerships have been influential. Market participants were also tackling food and beverage industry instability, and strengthening their portfolios to cater to the multiple polysaccharides and oligosaccharides applications that will accelerate market growth.