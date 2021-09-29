BASF (Germany) and Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany) are the Major Players in the Facade Systems Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global façade systems market size is projected to grow from USD 272.7 billion in 2018 to USD 397.2 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing use of façade panels in the non-residential industry is projected to drive the growth of the façade systems market.

The facade systems market is dominated by major players such as Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Asahi Glass (Japan), Central Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), BASF (Germany), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Dryvit Systems Inc. (US), ParexGroup SA (France), Terraco Group (UK), Etex Group (Belgium), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), Boral Limited (Australia), Louisiana Pacific Corporation (US), Kingspan PLC (UK), Georgia-Pacific LLC (US), Knauf (Germany), USG Corporation (US), SHERA (Thailand), Universal Cement Corporation (UCC) (Taiwan), and Vinh Tuong Industrial Corporation (Vietnam). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

BASF (Germany) is a leading global manufacturer of chemicals. Its product portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products, agricultural solutions, and oil & gas to functional and material solutions. The company operates through the following segments—functional materials & solutions, performance products, chemicals, oil & gas, agricultural solutions, and others. BASF offers EIFS solutions under its functional material & solution segment. BASF’s chemicals division is the worldwide supplier of chemical systems and formulations such as concrete admixture, cement additives, underground construction solutions, flooring systems, exterior insulation and finishing systems, and others for the construction industry. It has many renowned brands in this category and also a broad technology base. It has a strong foothold in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Americas, with more than 350 production facilities, globally. BASF focuses on expanding its presence in emerging markets and maintaining a strong position in the existing ones.

Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), is one of the leading building product manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of facade insulation, rain-screen cladding, paints, plasters, acoustic systems, concrete restoration, and floor coatings. The company’s product portfolio is divided into four product groups—façade systems, façade coating, products for interiors, and other product groups. The company is a leader in the field of thermal insulation composite systems. It has 26 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and the US and 61 direct export partners across the globe. The company focuses on improving its technology by developing high-quality products and meeting the existing needs of the industry. It also focuses on catering to a diverse and wide customer base by expanding its distribution network and developing innovative products. It emphases on internal growth and expansion to enhance its product portfolio. In the near future, the company aims to consolidate its market share and product portfolio through product and application innovations in faster-growing regions by utilizing its existing strong manufacturing, sales, and distribution networks.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149293033