Cosmetic Industry Will Aims To Deliver Healthy Growth For Zinc L-pidolate Market

Zinc L-pidolate is a cyclisation product, and is formed by glutamic acid. Zinc L-pidolate plays an essential role in the endogenous γ-glutamyl cycle. Zinc L-pidolate is used for nutritional purpose in foods intended for particular nutrition uses such as supplements.

The global zinc L-pidolate market is likely to boost in forecast period due to its significant end use in the food industry as a supplement and nutrition additives. In cosmetics, zinc L-pidolate has vast opportunities due to its end-user benefits. Zinc L-pidolate is a preservative-free, parabens-free, bio/ organic compound.

It is a sebum absorption / shining reducing Zinc l-pidolate and an anti-aging, anti-acne, anti-dandruff, anti-wrinkle, anti-hair loss, moisturizing, mattifying, nourishing, and sunscreen agent used widely in various applications.

Zinc l-pidolate is used in creams, lotions & gels, hair care (shampoos, conditioners & styling), skin care (facial care, facial cleansing, body care, and baby care) products. Further, European Food & Safety Authority has confirmed that zinc L-pidolate does not have any side effects on consumers’ health. Zinc L-pidolate is already being used in the food industry, but its market is likely to boost due to its increasing benefits in the cosmetic industry.

Global zinc L-pidolate market segmentation

The zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented into end-use industry, forms, packaging type and application.

By the end-use industry, zinc L-pidolate market can be categorized into

Food

Cosmetic industry.

The zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented by itsforms, such as

Powder

Capsule

Liquid.

In packaging type, segment zinc L-pidolate market is segmented into

Bottle

Bulk

Tetra packaging.

Zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented by various applications including

Food supplement

Food ingredients

Skin care.

The global zinc L-pidolate market can be segmented on the basis of the geography as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Emerging Countries.

Global zinc L-pidolate market Dynamics

Global Zinc L-pidolate market is likely to register average lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of zinc L-pidolate is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its two primary end-use industries including food and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with an average lower-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for zinc L-pidolate in 2018 followed by Europe.

North America and Latin America region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of zinc L-pidolate. Countries including China, Germany, Japan and U.S. are expected to witness a significant market share of zinc L-pidolate due to the presence of manufacturing companies and research facilities for zinc L-pidolate in these countries.

Increasing demand for zinc L-pidolate in food and nutraceutical industry.

Zinc L-pidolate demand is likely to increase globally due to its use in food and nutraceutical industry. But, the use of zinc L-pidolate in nutraceutical industry is not as comprehensive as the food industry.

Market Zinc L-pidolate will increase significantly by increasing its use in nutraceutical industry as an ingredient. Further, safety of zinc L-pidolate as a source of nutrition and food supplement has already been confirmed by PARNUTs (A European term for foods prepared for particular nutritional purposes).

Zinc L-pidolate is a source of magnesium, iron, potassium, zinc and calcium, which makes it a perfect product to use as a supplement in foods. The global zinc L-pidolate market is likely to increase during the forecast period due to a variety of application and zero side-effects on consumption.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3541

Global zinc L-pidolate key market players

The global market for zinc L-pidolate is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on developing advance version of zinc L-pidolate mainly for food and cosmetic products. Some key market participants are Angene International Limited, Gonmisol fine ingredients, Changzhou Xiaqing Technological Co., Ltd., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH, Chemwill Asia Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.,

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd., Dayang Chemicals Co., Ltd., Angene International Limited, Changzhou Xiaqing Technological Co., Ltd., Global Calcium Private Limited, Shan Par Industries, Aithaca Chemical Corporation, Merck Schuchardt OHG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, The Good Scents Company, Eagle Chemical Works, and other prominent players.

