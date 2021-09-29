Cooling Tower Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cooling Tower Market size is projected to value at USD 4.85 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. Cooling towers have applications in power plants, especially, in thermoelectric power plants, to prevent excess heat generation from the plant. On account of the rising demand for electricity, the power plant sector is expected to expand thus, boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the rising number of construction activities across the commercial and residential sectors in emerging economies is anticipated to drive product demand. Further, the surging industrialization is a major driver which is likely to augment the demand for cooling towers in the near future.

Technological upgradations are anticipated to offer better cooling capacity, installation & energy savings, reduced maintenance cost, and minimum components, which is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, various government regulations regarding the adoption of cooling towers among different regions are predicted to have a favorable impact on market growth.

On the other hand, environmental awareness regarding cooling towers like drift, water contamination, and plume are expected to hinder market demand. However, the deployment of drift eliminators and plume abated towers is poised to combat the environmental concerns and accelerate market growth over the projected period.

Energy-efficient towers offer ideal cooling along with other eco-friendly characteristics. These provide for high-efficiency motors to reduce operational costs and lower environmental concerns. These benefits are predicted to drive product demand in the upcoming years.

HVAC systems are mostly used in large offices, shopping malls, and commercial spaces. Cooling towers are an essential component of an HVAC system, which removes the excess heat from the building. Rapid urbanization and higher standards of living are predicted to result in a wider implementation of HVAC systems, thus, boosting the global cooling towers market growth.

The key players include Evapco, SPX Corporation, Hamon & CIE International SA, B&W SPIG (Babcock & Wilcox), Paharpur Cooling Towers, Baltimore Aircoil Company, and Enexio.

Cooling Towers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

HVAC

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Cooling Towers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Open-circuit

Closed-circuit

Hybrid

Cooling Towers Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Steel

Concrete

Wood

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

