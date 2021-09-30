Mailgaze is the Best for Building an Empire with Integrating Email and Social Media Platforms

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Email marketing software, Mailgaze, has proven the power of emails with the drastic increase in audience reach, engagements, and click-through rates for its consumers. This software is seeking to help marketers to surge their email marketing method with social media.

In this advanced digital era, one of the most efficient ways to raise brand exposure is through social media. Everyone is aware of the impact that social media has made in every individual’s daily life, be it an entrepreneur, influencer, student, politician, actor, sportsperson, or any other field. Business-focused marketers can easily aim for their interests.

Moreover, the email gives another edge to this prospect. By integrating such huge platforms can definitely provide a filtered outcome. And that’s where Mailgaze is serving the companies, and brands to help them with the smooth implementation of the interlinked process of social media and email.

This tool helps their customers with email capturing, automated tracking, email tactics, and overall this saves time.

Why go for Mailgaze?

Currently, the company is providing a price module with required features that include:

Basic: keyword research, email preview, lead monitoring at $9.99 per month.

Standard: keyword research, email preview, lead monitoring, data interval, research domain, bookmarking, HTML downloading $19.99 per month.

Premium: keyword research, email preview, leads monitoring, data interval, research domain, bookmarking, HTML downloading, e-commerce platform, funnel analysis $29.99 per month.

These options make things easier for marketers to select what is best and most required for them.

About Mailgaze

Mailgaze aims to make email marketing much easier and cheaper for all the marketers out there. The platform lets its users bring audience data, insights, and marketing channels together within a single platform, just to help them reach their goals a bit faster with super-affordable deals for small-scale, mid-sized, and large-scaled industries as well. To know more about the platform in-depth, visit: https://mailgaze.com/

Contact Details

Company Name: Mailgaze

Website: https://mailgaze.com/

Contact Person: Mailgaze Team

Email: support@mailgaze.com

Full Address: 2nd Floor, Lakshya Towers, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095

Phone: 8041660003