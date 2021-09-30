The Interesting Ways to Explore Manali

Manali, India, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Manali being the most popular hill station in India is well-deserving of its fame. The town of Manali is lavishly filled with natural beauty. The mesmerizing sights of the place make a home for themselves in your heart for all of your lifetimes. The spell-binding views of this hill station make this a paradise of north India. The charming beauty of hill slopes that surround this town is covered with fairy-tale-like fog gives Manali its name all over the nation.

A heavy influx of tourists every year has not yet slowed down for this chic town. Since there remains some nearby spots that are untouched by tourists promises much intrigue for travellers and backpackers. Manali ensures a good time for everyone whether you are there with your family for some bonding time or with your friends having all sorts of fun or a solo traveller looking for adventure or a seeker there for a peaceful time and work. The air in Manali can be defined as heavenly because of the lingering fragrance of pine trees and the fresh snowfall during the season. This is one of the reasons why people give such rave reviews on this town.

A trip to Manali is always on the bucket list of anyone who likes traveling. We here at Capture a Trip make sure to help you cross this one off your list.

Manali being at a high altitude can pose some harsh weathers on the human body it is helpful to note the various weathers of this town which in winter the temperature can go from 4 C to 12 C, while in summer the temperature goes from 10 C to 26 C. Hence the average annual temperature becomes 4 C to 26 C.

Before taking any trip you need to have a good plan and be efficient in your packing skills. Going through this season-wise would be like:

For summers- just summer clothes and for the evenings light jackets.

For winters- heavy woolen sweaters and warmers.

And then, of course, there are your essentials besides clothes that you’ll be needing, for example, your phone/camera/laptop chargers, your sunscreen (risk sun damage is very real in Manali), your identification cards i.e. aadhar card or pan card, etc. All these are a must for anyone traveling anywhere. There are also other things depending on your purpose of visit i.e. if you have come to trek you’ll need your trekking boots etc. Manali tour packages at Capture a Trip are very customizable for your convenience. The tour can start from Delhi and everyone is catered to whatever they need.

Now since this is a guided blog for things to do in Manali here is a list we prepared from our own experiences in Manali and we hope this helps you have an adventurous trip to Manali.

Watch mountains be the kings.

Including the Rohtang pass is a must for a Manali tour package we also make the Manali Rohtang package which includes more time with this nature’s wonder that is the Rohtang pass. Snow-covered Himalayan ranges put forth the most rugged experience, when you look at them it almost seems like they are trying to tell you their story. It can be an extremely zen experience to visit Rohtang pass if you actually feel the air and sit peacefully.

Don’t think there isn’t anything for the thrill-seekers here mountain biking, snow scooter, sled ridge, skiing, etc are just some of the activities you can enjoy here.

Hear the Beas hum a sweet melody.

Many Indians consider rivers forms of Goddesses which are completely understandable beliefs since these rivers often pose the hauntingly beautiful way to expose themselves to the world. Manali has one such beauty that is ‘Beas’ when it flows through the mountain ranges and rocks the water turns white due to all that friction force, while it’s a wonderful site to see one must note that the true beauty of Beas cannot be appreciated properly without listening to its noise with your eyes closed, it is a mesmerizing tune of all, the true meaning peace can be experienced in such way.

The Hadimba temple is situated near the foot of the river. A simple walk-up will take you to this piece of history containing the hopes and beliefs of people who come there often and have spiritual experiences; so of course, it needs a shout in this blog.

And don’t worry we haven’t forgotten all you adrenaline junkies here; white water rafting is one of the most sought-after adventure sport at the base of the Beas river. The trail leads to a scenic view of glacials and extreme beauty, believe me, you won’t regret one bit of the experience. Its basic cost is from 500 to 1000 rupees.

Make a day out of enjoying the landscapes of Parvati Valley.

To cover Manali as a whole you cannot ignore the sites that may be a little out of the way worth visiting. One such place is the Parvati valley, the scenic views you get here are incomparable to any experiences you have had until then. Engulfed by the greenery and surrounded by the mountain slopes this place counts as a must-visit as per our recommendation.

This place is at the Kullu highway may take around 3 hours to reach, you’ll know you are near here when you start seeing stone houses on the hill slopes which is an exquisite sight to see. And then of course places like Kasol and Malana is right near here where many tourists go further to cover all of the bases. You can also make your way to Manikaran from Parvati Valley.

Sightseeing in the town.

You will find a very beautiful forest walk that connects Old Manali to Manali market; you will experience the smell of fresh deodar in the air with slight hums of Beas right in the background.

You can also go shopping and the marketplace for real silk sarees or shawls, you also enjoy the hippie vibes of cafes and restaurants at Old Manali is being called ‘Goa of the north’ nowadays because of the chic and cool cafes at Old Manali where the backpackers and travellers go to have a night in town or just to hang.

Enjoy the thrilling adventures at Solang Valley.

Anyone who likes adventure sports cannot have a Manali trip without visiting Solang valley. The place is halfway between Kullu and Manali and is absolutely stunning covered with snow most of the time this valley offers opportunities for many different fun activities which all these adrenaline junkies cannot skip.

Paragliding, rock climbing, and skiing are some such activities. Paragliding can be done on various packages available starting from rupees 600 to 3000 according to the vendor. Similarly rock climbing can cost you upto rupees 700 per person and skiing upto rupees 300 per person.

Here this concludes the blog for interesting ways to explore Manali. We suggest you take this one off your bucket list as soon as possible.