Exploring the Villages of Almaguin with Driftscape!

Ontario, CA, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — A short drive north of Muskoka is a region of Canadian wilderness, unspoiled and laced with serenity; famously known as the Almaguin Highlands. Be it fishing, cycling, or hiking, the opportunities here are endless.

This year, with a goal to make its experiences and hidden gems accessible to people across Canada from the comfort of their fingertips, Burk’s Falls and the Township of Perry, comprised of two quaint villages of Emsdale and Novar, a few of the charming Villages of Almaguin, are pleased to announce the launch of their partnership with the Driftscape App.

“Partnering with Driftscape has been an easy and positive experience. Gaining momentum every day, we feel like the future is bright for the Township of Perry to showcase its local hidden gems through the lens of the Driftscape App. Thanks to Driftscape, we look forward to the many possible collaborations with our neighbouring municipality, The Village of Burk’s Falls, to help put Almaguin Highlands on the Driftscape map!”

Township of Perry Councillor, Joe Lumley

“The Driftscape application will be an amazing tool for tourism in the Almaguin Highlands. Giving people the opportunity to explore both virtually and in person is fantastic. They will be able to plan their trip ahead of time by viewing the locations they would like to visit within the application. Partnering with the Township of Perry will showcase the area even more and we are glad to be partnered with our neighboring municipality.”

Recreation Coordinator, Lacey Stevens

Did you know: The Village of Burk’s Falls was named following the flip of a coin by David Francis Burk and Henry Knight and that The Township of Perry is comprised of 46,334 acres of land and there are 19 charming lakes within its boundaries encompassing approximately 1,610 acres of water! In addition to their many lakes, the majestic Magnetawan River, stemming from Algonquin Park, flows through the northern part of their municipality.

With many such interesting facts, local events and unique sites mapped in the app, locals and visitors of these two quaint towns are in for a tourism treat like no other! This, coupled with several user engagement features of the app, including Augmented Reality, Trip Planning and Offline Exploration, Burk’s Falls and the Township of Perry are all set to redesign their tourism experiences.

In addition, the app will also empower both towns to:

Create self-guided tours across their local area: Using audio, video and images, Burk’s Falls and the Township of Perry will soon be able to give their visitors a complete guided experience without the need for a personal guide or guidebook, while also helping create a COVID safe experience!

Deliver valuable and real-time information in a way that appeals to their visitors and locals the most, while helping them safely and conveniently plan their trip – even if on the go!

Notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.

Ready to experience the beauty of the Villages of Almaguin? Download the Driftscape App to begin your adventure today!

About The Village of Burk’s Falls

With a river of possibilities, The Village of Burk’s Falls is nestled between the trees, lakes, and rivers of the Almaguin Highlands. We pride ourselves on our rich history and share it throughout our town. Residents and visitors alike can go back in time while they explore Burk’s Falls hiking trails, Welcome Centre and the Magnetawan river. With so many stories to tell we have an adventure for everyone. The Village of Burk’s Falls, “where everybody is a somebody”.

About The Township of Perry

The Township of Perry is known as the true gateway to the Almaguin Highlands and Northern Ontario. The Township of Perry offers many beautiful landscapes; from rolling hills, to pine and maple forests, to the crystal-clear waters of our rivers and lakes. With two villages and many small unique hamlets, we provide the perfect backdrop for the coveted easy-going lifestyle to be enjoyed by all.

About Driftscape:

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.