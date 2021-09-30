Immunohematology Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global Immunohematology Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024. Immunohematology, also termed as “Blood Banking”, is a branch of hematology that studies analogous phenomena and RBC antigen-antibody reactions associated with blood transfusions. The Immunohematology industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Drivers

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Immunohematology Market are growing awareness among populace regarding transfusion-related diseases and blood compatibility, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising government initiative & reimbursement programs, and increasing concern regarding medical safety across the globe. However, high maintenance cost may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Immunohematology Product Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Immunohematology analyzer

Immunohematology reagent

Immunohematology End-Use Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostic laboratories

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott

ThermoFisher

Siemens Healthcare and many others

Immunohematology Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

