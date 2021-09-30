Savory Snacks Market Key Opportunities Prioritized By Application, Shape & End Use, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Savory Snacks Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Savory Snacks Market size is expected to value at USD 218.44 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for packaged food, which is marginally processed and has a longer life span. Increasing health awareness among young population coupled with rising consumer pro-activeness towards health problems are some of the major contributing factors for sustained market growth over the forecast period. Changing food patterns is one of the essential factor responsible for expansion of savory snacks industry, in the recent years.

Key Players:

PepsiCo

Kraft Foods

ConAgra Foods

CALBEE

Diamond Foods

General Mills

Arca Continental

ITC

Kellogg Company

Universal Robina

JFC International

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the savory snacks market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market of savory snacks. Increasing demand for savory snacks over the traditional or ethnic food products in the global market is estimated to expand reach of savory snacks industry over the next seven years. However, rising safety concerns in regards to health hazards with excessive consummation of the products coupled with the substantial use of additives and artificial flavors is significantly hampering market growth.

Shifting trends towards convenience food among young population is responsible for market expansion during the forecast period. Growing focus towards convenience food products with longer shelf life, savory taste, texture, product quality, and the nutritional content, has led to development of innovative packaging solution by prominent industry players. Such factors are substantially escalating market performance of the savory snacks market, in the recent years.

Product Outlook:

Potato Chips

Extruded snacks

Nuts & Seeds

Popcorn

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Service Station

Flavor Outlook:

Roasted/Toasted

Barbecue

Spice

Beef

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies processed food industry, changing food patterns, increasing demand for convenience food products, introduction innovative snacks flavors, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the savory snacks industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing demand for packaged food, rising per capita income, ever-growing population, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

