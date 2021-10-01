Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The tools used in the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) process have resulted out of oil well drilling industry. The apparatuses for horizontal drilling rig used in pipeline construction are identical to oil well drilling rig, the only difference being that a horizontal drilling rig is combined with an inclined ramp.

The pipeline installation under HDD model is completed in three stages. The first stage comprises directionally drilling a small diameter pilot hole along a defined path, followed by second entailing pilot hole to a diameter relevant for installation of pipeline and the third stage involving towing the pipeline back into the hole.

The drivers for horizontal directional drilling market comprise rise in population and the need for efficient power and distribution of natural gas. HDD technology brings out the drill technique that enables more control and precision that lowers environmental impact resulting into less traffic. However, lack of skilled personnel and contractors anticipated in creating challenges for the market growth during the forecast period.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) market is segmented by end-use that comprises telecommunication and utilities. Utilities is quad furcated as power, water and gas distribution.

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Containment & Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways & Civil Construction

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Vermeer

Ditch Witch

Midwest Underground

Universal HDD

Geographical segmentation for horizontal directional drilling market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share due to rise in consumer spending and rise in number of service outlets in the United States. Increasing capital investment, non-residential construction expenditure is anticipated to encourage the sales in this region.

